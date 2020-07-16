All apartments in Erie County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:12 PM

1337 Millersport Hwy

1337 Millersport Highway · (386) 344-5209
Location

1337 Millersport Highway, Erie County, NY 14221

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1115 · Avail. now

$1,115

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
dogs allowed
Two Bedroom at Millersport and Flint - Property Id: 289474

This great two-bedroom apartment is located in a super convenient location in the Amherst/Williamsville area, within walking distance to several restaurants, bicycle path, and UB North. You'll be near the 290 and a short drive to all area amenities, such as grocery stores of many kinds, parks, and, entertainment. NFTA bus, and the UB Bus. UB South is 5.5 miles away. Heat and water included in the rent as well as Stove, Refrigerator and Air Conditioner. You will also find coin-operated laundry available as well as lovely green spaces to enjoy in nice weather. We take care of the snow removal for the winter.
Heat and Water included
Stove, Frig and Garbage Disposal
On-Site Laundry
Storage
Air Conditioner
Off-Street Parking
Secure, Underground Parking Available
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
Professionally Managed
**Photos are meant to represent sample finishes and may not be of the actual apartment.
Property Id 289474

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5913186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1337 Millersport Hwy have any available units?
1337 Millersport Hwy has a unit available for $1,115 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1337 Millersport Hwy have?
Some of 1337 Millersport Hwy's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1337 Millersport Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
1337 Millersport Hwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1337 Millersport Hwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 1337 Millersport Hwy is pet friendly.
Does 1337 Millersport Hwy offer parking?
Yes, 1337 Millersport Hwy offers parking.
Does 1337 Millersport Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1337 Millersport Hwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1337 Millersport Hwy have a pool?
No, 1337 Millersport Hwy does not have a pool.
Does 1337 Millersport Hwy have accessible units?
No, 1337 Millersport Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 1337 Millersport Hwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1337 Millersport Hwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 1337 Millersport Hwy have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1337 Millersport Hwy has units with air conditioning.
