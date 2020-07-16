1337 Millersport Hwy

Amenities
Two Bedroom at Millersport and Flint - Property Id: 289474
This great two-bedroom apartment is located in a super convenient location in the Amherst/Williamsville area, within walking distance to several restaurants, bicycle path, and UB North. You'll be near the 290 and a short drive to all area amenities, such as grocery stores of many kinds, parks, and, entertainment. NFTA bus, and the UB Bus. UB South is 5.5 miles away. Heat and water included in the rent as well as Stove, Refrigerator and Air Conditioner. You will also find coin-operated laundry available as well as lovely green spaces to enjoy in nice weather. We take care of the snow removal for the winter.
Heat and Water included
Stove, Frig and Garbage Disposal
On-Site Laundry
Storage
Air Conditioner
Off-Street Parking
Secure, Underground Parking Available
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
Professionally Managed
**Photos are meant to represent sample finishes and may not be of the actual apartment.
Contact us to apply
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289474
Property Id 289474
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5913186)