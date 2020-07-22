Apartment List
81 Apartments for rent in Elwood, NY with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Elwood offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and ... Read Guide >

Elwood
11 Hammond Road
11 Hammond Road, Elwood, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
Pristine Home In A Very Desirable Area. Close In Proximity To Everything. Completely Renovated.

Elwood
20 Meadow Haven Ln
20 Meadow Haven Lane, Elwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Everything Is New Inside & Out. New kitchen w/ Soft Close Cabinets. Granite Tops/ Gleaming Hardwood Floors/ New Bath/ Windows/Roof/Siding/Insulation/Recessed Lighting. Elwood Schools
Results within 1 mile of Elwood

Greenlawn
87 Clay Pitts Road
87 Clay Pitts Road, Greenlawn, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
This Private Beautifully Furnished 4 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath Home is the Perfect Retreat. Updated Kitchen With Hi-End SS Appliances, Granite, Wine Refrigerator, Center Island And More! Open Floor Plan Is Perfect For Entertaining.

East Northport
76 Keane Ln
76 Keane Lane, East Northport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2000 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom split level. 2 full bathrooms, vaulted ceiling in the family rm, office has side entrance with its own full bath. Large fenced in backyard, New kitchen stove, New vinyl floor and freshly painted walls in the finished Bsm area.
Results within 5 miles of Elwood
Verified

Huntington Station
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,810
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,765
1517 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more

Melville
108 Brattle Cir
108 Brattle Circle, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
LOCATION, LOCATION In The Desirable West Villages 24/7 Gated Condo Community.It's An Entertainer's Delight with its Open Floor Plan.

Huntington
1 Lendale Pl
1 Lendale Place, Huntington, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,350
Bright, open, and spacious! Wonderful Five Bedroom whole house rental in the heart of Huntington available immediately! First floor master bedroom with ensuite bathroom. 2nd first floor bedroom + three additional bedrooms upstairs.

Huntington
7 Platt Pl
7 Platt Place, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Furnished rental with flexible lease option. Huntington Village Victorian with large wrap around porch sits just 1 block to village. Entertain easily in this home with an open floor plan with crown moldings & wood floors throughout.

Huntington Station
320 Depot Road
320 Depot Road, Huntington Station, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Completely renovated 2 bedroom second floor apartment with private entrance. Brand new carpet, freshly painted, new appliances, tiled bathroom and eat-in kitchen. Laundry room with stackable washer/dryer and additional storage.

Huntington
226 New York Avenue
226 New York Avenue, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED -New Luxury Rentals In Heart Of Village That Features Onsite Free Energy Gym Membership, A Furnished Rooftop Lounge, Virtual Doorman, Pet Friendly.

Huntington
57 Spring Road
57 Spring Road, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Walk To Town From This Beautiful Newly Total Renovation Inside And Out. 2/Bed 1/Ba With Stainless, Granite, Fireplace And Laundry Room. Enjoy A Private Fenced In Back Yard With Your Own Detached Garage. with electric car charger

Huntington
30 Stewart Avenue
30 Stewart Avenue, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
$5,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Crown Jewel of Huntington Village. This spacious one bedroom, one bath is designed for the modern lifestyle. In unit washer dryer, wine fridge, stainless appliances, quartz counters, bar seating, walk-in closet and high end finishes.

Dix Hills
10 Suncrest Dr
10 Suncrest Drive, Dix Hills, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
Spacious Pebble Notch Colonial 5/6 Bedrooms, Center Isle kitchen Mid block location, Large flat Acre with heated In Ground salt water pool. Whole house Generator

South Huntington
22 Deepdale Drive
22 Deepdale Drive, South Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Immaculate duplex apartment in legal two family house, featuring modern updates throughout. Features two large sunny bedrooms with brand new ductless air conditioning splits in each bedroom. Modern updated bathroom shower, tub, and vanity.

Melville
1010 Madeira Boulevard
1010 Madeira Boulevard, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1000 sqft
Desirable Upper Cordova! Beautiful CORNER Unit in The Greens. Newly Painted and carpeted Two Bedroom Two Full Baths, New Stainless Stove, washer/dryer. Country Club Living with clubhouse, restaurant pools, tennis, golf 24/hr security. PET ALLOWED

Melville
431 Madeira Blvd
431 Madeira Boulevard, Melville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Rare Rental Opportunity in The Greens. EXQUISITE FULLY FURNISHED Mirasol with FULL FINISHED BASEMENT. Live a luxurious lifestyle with every possible amenity. A decorator's dream home. Private Patio with electronic awning. Stunning.

Melville
864 Verona Drive
864 Verona Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1100 sqft
Bright and sunny corner Cordova unit in the Greens at Half Hollow . 55 & over Gated community with security patrol. Beautiful manicured landscaped grounds. Assigned parking spot plus lots of visitor spots. Private lower level entry foyer.

Fort Salonga
10 Milemore Drive
10 Milemore Drive, Fort Salonga, NY
5 Bedrooms
$22,000
3226 sqft
Amazing opportunity to spend the rest of the summer in your own paradise with 20x40 in-ground, saltwater heated pool, 2200 sq. ft. blue stone patio, covered porch for those rainy days, close to beaches, hiking trails and parks.

Fort Salonga
11 Cumberland Street
11 Cumberland Street, Fort Salonga, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
7000 sqft
Serenity,A Custom Built 7000 Sq.Ft. Home.On 9 Acres With Manicured Parklike Grounds.This Gated Property Offers You Total Seclusion For The Utmost In Privacy.Beautiful Kitchen With Center Island To Entertain All .

Melville
1118 Savoy Drive
1118 Savoy Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1100 sqft
New to market! You deserve the country club life at The Greens @ Half Hollow, an over 55 gated community! 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Upper Caspian model.

Huntington
98 Nassau Road
98 Nassau Road, Huntington, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
VILLAGE! Large Renovated 3 Bedroom 1st Floor VILLAGE Apartment, All Large Bedrooms, Master Bedroom w/1/2 Bath, Large Open Layout With LR & Dr Areas, Wood Floors, Plenty Of Parking & Storage, Laundry Room, Deck Off Master Bedroom, Garage.

Huntington
192 Nassau Road
192 Nassau Road, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Ideal location in Huntington village. Hardwood floors throughout. 1 garage included. Shared use of w/d in bsmt plus you have room for storage in the bsmt. Lots of windows. Large livrm with room for office, D/R. Eik, fbth with tub. Use of yard.

Huntington
2 Union Place
2 Union Pl, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Huntington's Luxury Apt w/ 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths Washer & Dryer in Unit. Granite counter tops, hardwood floors, elevator, as well as virtual audio for visitors. Super on site. Short stroll to Huntington Village. Private parking.

Commack
44 Bethany Dr
44 Bethany Drive, Commack, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
This Colonial home has been updated- it features a in ground heated saltwater pool, 3 bedrooms 2.5 Baths, Den w/ gas fireplace, updated kitchen and bath. School District #10
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Elwood, NY

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Elwood offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Elwood. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Elwood can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

