2 bedroom apartments
43 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Elwood, NY
Elwood
178 Summer Circle
178 Summer Cir, Elwood, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,750
2900 sqft
Stunning, brand new condominium for rent in the rarely available Seasons at Elwood. Largest unit in entire community. Step off the elevator penthouse-style into this never-been lived-in 2 bed, 2.5 bath home.
Results within 5 miles of Elwood
Huntington Station
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1223 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more
Huntington Station
320 Depot Road
320 Depot Road, Huntington Station, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Completely renovated 2 bedroom second floor apartment with private entrance. Brand new carpet, freshly painted, new appliances, tiled bathroom and eat-in kitchen. Laundry room with stackable washer/dryer and additional storage.
Melville
864 Verona Drive
864 Verona Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Bright and sunny corner Cordova unit in the Greens at Half Hollow . 55 & over Gated community with security patrol. Beautiful manicured landscaped grounds. Assigned parking spot plus lots of visitor spots. Private lower level entry foyer.
Melville
1118 Savoy Drive
1118 Savoy Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1100 sqft
New to market! You deserve the country club life at The Greens @ Half Hollow, an over 55 gated community! 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Upper Caspian model.
Huntington
7 Nathan Hale
7 Nathan Hale Dr, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
Luxury 3 Story Townhome in the Heart of Huntington Village! 2 Bedroom En-Suites With Full Baths And Large Closets. 9' Ceilings On Main Floor Living Space.
Huntington
63 West Neck Road
63 West Neck Road, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
900 sqft
Renovated Second Floor 2 Br 1 Bath Apt, Just 3 Short Blocks To Main St Shops And Restaurants! Brand New Bathroom And Kitchen With Dishwasher And Gas Stove. Large Storage Closet/ Pantry. Large Walk In Closet In Bedroom Could Be An Office.
Huntington
192 Nassau Road
192 Nassau Road, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Ideal location in Huntington village. Hardwood floors throughout. 1 garage included. Shared use of w/d in bsmt plus you have room for storage in the bsmt. Lots of windows. Large livrm with room for office, D/R. Eik, fbth with tub. Use of yard.
Melville
2 Bushwick Street
2 Bushwick Street, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
Professionally Cleaned, Beautiful 2 Bdrm, 1FBth Upper Apt in House in Lovely Melville Triangle Section, Gleaming Hardwoods, W/D in Huge Eat-in-Kitchen 10x17, Lvrm 18x12, 1st Bdrm 15x12, 2nd Bdrm 11x11.
Deer Park
92 Liberty Street
92 Liberty Street, Deer Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Deer Park 1st Floor 2 Bedroom Featuring New Kitchen, Large Living Room, 2 Bedrooms, Full Bath, Shared Yard Use. Available For Immediate Occupancy. Utilities Are Not Included. No Smoking/No Pets
Huntington
226 New York Avenue
226 New York Avenue, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2b, 1ba- Furnished Or Unfurnished Available! New Luxury Rental In The Heart Of Village, Features Onsite Free Energy Gym Membership, A Furnished Rooftop Lounge, Virtual Doorman, Pet Friendly, 10' Ceilings, Over-Sized Sun Flooded Windows, Stainless
Huntington
57 Spring Road
57 Spring Road, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Walk To Town From This Beautiful Newly Total Renovation Inside And Out. 2/Bed 1/Ba With Stainless, Granite, Fireplace And Laundry Room. Enjoy A Private Fenced In Back Yard With Your Own Detached Garage. with electric car charger
Huntington Station
3 6th Avenue
3 6th Avenue, Huntington Station, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Move Right In To This Newly Renovated Two Bedroom Apartment Conveniently Located in Huntington Station. All is Included in Rent Except for Cable. Partial Yard Space and Parking Included.
South Huntington
33 Chichester Road
33 Chichester Road, South Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Huge apt on 2nd floor ready for immed occupancy. Freshly painted, rugs cleaned. Brand new kitchen cabinets. Large eik with alcove for microwave cart or desk and a large pantry. Heat and water incl. Elec runs about $75 a month.
Melville
144 Old Country Rd
144 Old Country Road, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
950 sqft
**MAX 6 MONTH RENTAL - AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING JUNE MONTH END*** Beautiful Second Floor, Partially Furnished, Two Bedroom With An Extra Room (Den/Office).
Huntington
2 Union Place
2 Union Pl, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Huntington's Luxury Apt w/ 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths Washer & Dryer in Unit. Granite counter tops, hardwood floors, elevator, as well as virtual audio for visitors. Super on site. Short stroll to Huntington Village. Private parking.
Northport
50 Lisa Drive 50
50 Lisa Drive, Northport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Middle 2 bedroom apartment in a legal 3-family house, UTILITIES INCLUDED, except gas for cooking. One parking space.
Northport
813 Fort Salonga Road
813 Fort Salonga Rd, Northport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Large Kitchen & Living Room, 2 Bedrooms. Perfect Apartment!
Melville
1010 Madeira Boulevard
1010 Madeira Boulevard, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1000 sqft
Desirable Upper Cordova! Beautiful CORNER Unit in The Greens. Newly Painted and carpeted Two Bedroom Two Full Baths, New Stainless Stove, washer/dryer. Country Club Living with clubhouse, restaurant pools, tennis, golf 24/hr security. PET ALLOWED
Huntington Station
267 Broadway
267 Broadway, Huntington Station, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Diamond 2 Bedroom, in Legal 4 Family House. Totally redone, New Appliances, Deck, Parking in back by entrance, Heat included. Tenant pays Gas Cooking and Electric. Tenant responsible for own snow removal.
Northport
241 Scudder Avenue
241 Scudder Avenue, Northport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Mint 2 Bedroom, Full Bath, Office, Eat In Kitchen with Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer.
Results within 10 miles of Elwood
Central Islip
Hawthorne Court
211 Hawthorne Ave 9, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
847 sqft
Hawthorne Court is a luxury apartment complex in Long Island that is ready to welcome you home! At our pet-friendly apartments in Suffolk County, NY, we offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom floor plans that feature elegant
Hauppauge
Devonshire Hills
1710 Devonshire Rd, Hauppauge, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
869 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Perfect location near Islandia, NY. Apartments have large refrigerators, microwaves, ceiling fans and dishwashers. One-site parking and landscaped grounds.
Melville
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,620
1347 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
