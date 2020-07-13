Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub cable included carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill bike storage carport courtyard dog park green community guest parking hot tub internet access lobby package receiving playground trash valet

Avalon Green offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment and townhomes in Elmsford, New York. The apartments feature air conditioning, granite countertops, in unit washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and a private balcony or patio. The community offers a beautiful heated swimming pool, clubhouse with fireplace, a children’s play area, and a fitness center. The property is located near public transportation with shuttle service to Metro-North available. Avalon Green is near I-87, i-287, Saw Mill Parkway, Route 199 and in close proximity to Manhattan, White Plains, Tarrytown, and Rockland County