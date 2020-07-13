All apartments in Elmsford
Find more places like Avalon Green.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Elmsford, NY
/
Avalon Green
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:08 PM

Avalon Green

500 Town Green Dr · (442) 244-9016
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Elmsford
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

500 Town Green Dr, Elmsford, NY 10523

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 009-096 · Avail. Aug 2

$2,155

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 013-132 · Avail. Sep 18

$2,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 002-025 · Avail. Jul 22

$2,885

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Unit 010-106 · Avail. Aug 11

$3,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avalon Green.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
cable included
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
carport
courtyard
dog park
green community
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
lobby
package receiving
playground
trash valet
Avalon Green offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment and townhomes in Elmsford, New York. The apartments feature air conditioning, granite countertops, in unit washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and a private balcony or patio. The community offers a beautiful heated swimming pool, clubhouse with fireplace, a children’s play area, and a fitness center. The property is located near public transportation with shuttle service to Metro-North available. Avalon Green is near I-87, i-287, Saw Mill Parkway, Route 199 and in close proximity to Manhattan, White Plains, Tarrytown, and Rockland County

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $125 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Additional: Trash: $20/month; Sewer: $3/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $60/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Rottweiler, Doberman Pinschers, Pit Bulls, American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Bull Dogs, German Shepherds, Tosa Inus, Shar Peis, Wolf Hybrids, Dalmatians, Boxers, Alaskan Malamutes, Basset Hounds, Blood Hounds, Bull Mastiffs, Argentine Dogos, Akitas, Presa Canarios, Fila Brasileiros, Chow Chows, All mixes of these breeds; Monkeys, ferrets, rabbits, snakes, livestock, or reptiles
Parking Details: North Village -- Reserved parking: included in lease (1 spot per unit); Open parking: included in lease; Carports; South Village -- Attached 1 car garage with driveway: included in most townhome style units; Off-street parking; Preferred parking; Detached garage.
Storage Details: Sizes vary: $25-33/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avalon Green have any available units?
Avalon Green has 4 units available starting at $2,155 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Avalon Green have?
Some of Avalon Green's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avalon Green currently offering any rent specials?
Avalon Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avalon Green pet-friendly?
Yes, Avalon Green is pet friendly.
Does Avalon Green offer parking?
Yes, Avalon Green offers parking.
Does Avalon Green have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avalon Green offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avalon Green have a pool?
Yes, Avalon Green has a pool.
Does Avalon Green have accessible units?
No, Avalon Green does not have accessible units.
Does Avalon Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avalon Green has units with dishwashers.
Does Avalon Green have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Avalon Green has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Avalon Green?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The View on Nob Hill
32 Nob Hill Dr
Elmsford, NY 10523
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St
Elmsford, NY 10523

Similar Pages

Elmsford 1 BedroomsElmsford 2 Bedrooms
Elmsford Apartments with ParkingElmsford Cheap Places
Elmsford Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJ
Glen Cove, NYLodi, NJGreenwich, CTRidgefield, NJFair Lawn, NJPort Chester, NYRidgefield Park, NJTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYGreat Neck, NYWaldwick, NJMaywood, NJ
Leonia, NJNyack, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYWoodcliff Lake, NJPomona, NYHartsdale, NYCliffside Park, NJManorhaven, NYPort Washington, NYNorth Hills, NYByram, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
American Musical and Dramatic Academy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity