Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

Libertad Elmira

624 Baldwin Street · (607) 846-3468
Location

624 Baldwin Street, Elmira, NY 14901

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit One Bedroom · Avail. now

$371

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit Two bedroom · Avail. now

$466

2 Bed · 1 Bath

3 Bedrooms

Unit Three bedroom · Avail. now

$541

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
gym
air conditioning
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
internet access
Libertad is an affordable apartment community located in Elmira, New York.
One, two and three bedroom units. Includes washer and dryer in each unit, multiple floor plans, controlled access entrances, central heat and air. Next to Ernie Davis Park.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4834047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Libertad Elmira have any available units?
Libertad Elmira has 3 units available starting at $371 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Libertad Elmira have?
Some of Libertad Elmira's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Libertad Elmira currently offering any rent specials?
Libertad Elmira isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Libertad Elmira pet-friendly?
No, Libertad Elmira is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elmira.
Does Libertad Elmira offer parking?
Yes, Libertad Elmira does offer parking.
Does Libertad Elmira have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Libertad Elmira offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Libertad Elmira have a pool?
No, Libertad Elmira does not have a pool.
Does Libertad Elmira have accessible units?
No, Libertad Elmira does not have accessible units.
Does Libertad Elmira have units with dishwashers?
No, Libertad Elmira does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Libertad Elmira have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Libertad Elmira has units with air conditioning.
