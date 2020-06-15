Libertad is an affordable apartment community located in Elmira, New York. One, two and three bedroom units. Includes washer and dryer in each unit, multiple floor plans, controlled access entrances, central heat and air. Next to Ernie Davis Park.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4834047)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Libertad Elmira have any available units?
Libertad Elmira has 3 units available starting at $371 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Libertad Elmira have?
Some of Libertad Elmira's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Libertad Elmira currently offering any rent specials?
Libertad Elmira isn't currently offering any rent specials.