Elmira, NY
807 Grove St.
Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:40 PM

807 Grove St.

807 Grove Street · (607) 738-5126
Location

807 Grove Street, Elmira, NY 14901

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
This Lovely 2 Story, 3BR home is convenient to park and downtown Elmira. Hardwood floors, fireplace, built-in bookshelves, freshly painted and well maintained. Don't let this home be the "one that got away". If you are looking for value and affordablity check it out. Low mortgage payments + low interest rates + low utility costs = Happy Homeowner! Stop the renting madness and start building equity and wealth today. Part of the 100% Money Back Guarantee program.Certain terms & conditions apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Grove St. have any available units?
807 Grove St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elmira, NY.
Is 807 Grove St. currently offering any rent specials?
807 Grove St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Grove St. pet-friendly?
No, 807 Grove St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elmira.
Does 807 Grove St. offer parking?
No, 807 Grove St. does not offer parking.
Does 807 Grove St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Grove St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Grove St. have a pool?
No, 807 Grove St. does not have a pool.
Does 807 Grove St. have accessible units?
No, 807 Grove St. does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Grove St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 Grove St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 807 Grove St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 Grove St. does not have units with air conditioning.
