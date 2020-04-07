807 Grove St.

Amenities

hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities

This Lovely 2 Story, 3BR home is convenient to park and downtown Elmira. Hardwood floors, fireplace, built-in bookshelves, freshly painted and well maintained. Don't let this home be the "one that got away". If you are looking for value and affordablity check it out. Low mortgage payments + low interest rates + low utility costs = Happy Homeowner! Stop the renting madness and start building equity and wealth today. Part of the 100% Money Back Guarantee program.Certain terms & conditions apply.