Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Spacious 1 Bedroom apartment in West Elmira.An open floor plan makes this apartment a rare find. Newer energy efficient construction with separate heat controls in every room allows you to have complete control over the utility bills. Off street parking lot along with plentiful indoor storage. Pets welcome. Please call or text for additional information and showings. Tenant pays Electric (approx $100 monthly), Water is included. Apartment is unfurnished. One Year Lease, non negotiable.



(RLNE1059378)