All apartments in Eggertsville
Find more places like 482 Sweet Home Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eggertsville, NY
/
482 Sweet Home Rd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

482 Sweet Home Rd

482 Sweet Home Road · (716) 579-8618
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Eggertsville
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

482 Sweet Home Road, Eggertsville, NY 14226

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1300 · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
2 BEDROOM HOUSE NEAR UB - Property Id: 308745

DO NOT APPLY ONLINE
Thank you very much for reaching out to us at Good Living Property Management LLC for your housing needs. We will be showing this property on Tuesdays. Due to Covid-19, we are not conducting any walkthroughs without requirements being met 1st. In order to join the tour, all requirements must be sent through email by Monday morning.

Requirements:

2 Valid landlord reference (name, number, office address)
3 months of Income verification (must make 2.5 times the rent to qualify)
Credit Check (provided by you, Credit Karma ok)

Please blur out any personal info such as DOB and SSN.
We look forward to seeing you, have a blessed day, and stay safe!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/482-sweet-home-rd-buffalo-ny/308745
Property Id 308745

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5959323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 482 Sweet Home Rd have any available units?
482 Sweet Home Rd has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 482 Sweet Home Rd currently offering any rent specials?
482 Sweet Home Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 482 Sweet Home Rd pet-friendly?
No, 482 Sweet Home Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eggertsville.
Does 482 Sweet Home Rd offer parking?
No, 482 Sweet Home Rd does not offer parking.
Does 482 Sweet Home Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 482 Sweet Home Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 482 Sweet Home Rd have a pool?
No, 482 Sweet Home Rd does not have a pool.
Does 482 Sweet Home Rd have accessible units?
No, 482 Sweet Home Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 482 Sweet Home Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 482 Sweet Home Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 482 Sweet Home Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 482 Sweet Home Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 482 Sweet Home Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Eggertsville 2 BedroomsEggertsville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Eggertsville Apartments with ParkingEggertsville Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Eggertsville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Buffalo, NYHamburg, NY
Orchard Park, NYWilliamsville, NY
Cheektowaga, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Erie Community CollegeCanisius College
D'Youville College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity