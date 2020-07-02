15 Tuckahoe Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Very charming home includes second kitchen, full bathroom, living room, and two bedrooms on the ground floor. First level features, new kitchen cabinets and appliances, granite counter tops, formal dining room, large living room, two bedrooms and full bathroom.Third level includes two bedrooms and full bathroom.Through all house is hard wood floors and excellent closet space. It's very rare to find spacious six bedrooms single family house with 2700 sqt. large driveway and huge back yard sits on 1.13 acres of land. Pets are welcome!!!