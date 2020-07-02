All apartments in Eastchester
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

15 Tuckahoe Avenue

15 Tuckahoe Avenue · (914) 723-1212
Location

15 Tuckahoe Avenue, Eastchester, NY 10709

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$4,900

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 2700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Very charming home includes second kitchen, full bathroom, living room, and two bedrooms on the ground floor. First level features, new kitchen cabinets and appliances, granite counter tops, formal dining room, large living room, two bedrooms and full bathroom.Third level includes two bedrooms and full bathroom.Through all house is hard wood floors and excellent closet space. It's very rare to find spacious six bedrooms single family house with 2700 sqt. large driveway and huge back yard sits on 1.13 acres of land. Pets are welcome!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Tuckahoe Avenue have any available units?
15 Tuckahoe Avenue has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Tuckahoe Avenue have?
Some of 15 Tuckahoe Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Tuckahoe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15 Tuckahoe Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Tuckahoe Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Tuckahoe Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 15 Tuckahoe Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15 Tuckahoe Avenue offers parking.
Does 15 Tuckahoe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Tuckahoe Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Tuckahoe Avenue have a pool?
No, 15 Tuckahoe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15 Tuckahoe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15 Tuckahoe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Tuckahoe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Tuckahoe Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Tuckahoe Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Tuckahoe Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 15 Tuckahoe Avenue?
Add a Message
