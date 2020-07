Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal range oven refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground cats allowed pool 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal

Penfield Village is just steps from the historic four corners of Penfield and Route 441, and offers one- and two-bedroom apartments. Our quiet setting on Irondequoit Creek provides a picnic area and access to walking and biking trails, and it's a quick trip to the many employers at Linden Oaks or downtown Rochester. In your home, enjoy air conditioning, ceiling fans, and additional storage. There are on-site laundry facilities, and cats and dogs are welcome at our pet friendly community. Our leasing office is located at Penbrooke Meadows, 351 Penbrooke Drive, Penfield NY 14526 - please visit us there!