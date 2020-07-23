Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:45 AM

10 Apartments for rent in East Patchogue, NY with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to East Patchogue renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
4 Units Available
Patchogue
New Village at Patchogue
1 Village Green, East Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,545
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,163
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts featuring community amenities like green roofs, safe parking, swimming pool, sundeck and fully equipped fitness center. Conveniently located near art, music, shopping and restaurant venues.
Results within 5 miles of East Patchogue
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
12 Units Available
Coram
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,926
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1239 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
4 Units Available
North Bellport
Rosemont Brookhaven
1220 Orchid Cir, Bellport, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,280
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community has a tennis court, gym, car wash area, and games room. Units are recently renovated with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Quiet setting near Sills Road shopping. Access to Sunrise Hwy and I-495.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Coram
972 Skyline Drive
972 Skyline Drive, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
chic 2-bedroom/ 1 bath corner unit condo (upper floor) located in Patchogue/ Medford/ Coram/Selden area.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Medford
106 Granny Rd
106 Granny Road, Medford, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Recently renovated Kitchen and Bathroom. All utilities included. Exclusive use of 1 car attached, heated garage provides Washer and Dryer plus additional room for storage, exercise, etc.
Results within 10 miles of East Patchogue
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
26 Units Available
Coram
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,242
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1319 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
125 Units Available
Yaphank
The Brio
410 W Princeton Ave, Yaphank, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1436 sqft
Nestled in Yaphank at the heart of Long Island, The Brio brings new style and spirit to the comfort and convenience of the suburbs. Your lifestyle here comes with more space in carriage homes, mid-rise and townhome apartments.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
157 Units Available
Centereach
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,393
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1247 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
3 Units Available
Yaphank
The Reserve at the Boulevard
1 Reserve Drive, Yaphank, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,495
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1243 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with lush organic aesthetic. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony vistas. Maintenance on call 24/7. Parking, gym and pool available on site. Pets welcome.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Selden
904 Constance Lane
904 Constance Lane, Selden, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
900 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom Condo - See Video Tour at www.rpmlandmark.com.
City Guide for East Patchogue, NY

Volvo drivers, take note: East Patchogue is home to Irv Gordon, who holds the Guinness World Record for the highest mileage driven (3 million miles) in a single vehicle (a 1966 Volvo P1800S).

East Patchogue, a hamlet in the town of Brookhaven, is located on the south shore of Long Island, approximately 51 miles east of New York City. With a population of 22,469 in the 2010 census, East Patchogue has experienced a substantial population increase since 2000. This town has several transportation access points, helping you get out of town when you need to--and who doesn't need a vacation every once in a while? The Sunrise Highway (Route 27) and the Montauk Highway (Route 27A) run east-west through East Patchogue. The Long Island Expressway (I-495) is also a short drive away. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in East Patchogue, NY

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to East Patchogue renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

