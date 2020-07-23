10 Apartments for rent in East Patchogue, NY with gyms
Volvo drivers, take note: East Patchogue is home to Irv Gordon, who holds the Guinness World Record for the highest mileage driven (3 million miles) in a single vehicle (a 1966 Volvo P1800S).
East Patchogue, a hamlet in the town of Brookhaven, is located on the south shore of Long Island, approximately 51 miles east of New York City. With a population of 22,469 in the 2010 census, East Patchogue has experienced a substantial population increase since 2000. This town has several transportation access points, helping you get out of town when you need to--and who doesn't need a vacation every once in a while? The Sunrise Highway (Route 27) and the Montauk Highway (Route 27A) run east-west through East Patchogue. The Long Island Expressway (I-495) is also a short drive away. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to East Patchogue renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.