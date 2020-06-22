311 Bay Avenue - 3

Amenities

This is a room rental at a 24 unit rooming house. The home has 24 hr security , a house manager, a weekly cleaning crew.

Everything is included, water, heat, electric . This is a month to month lease

This is a shared rooming house. There is 24 bedrooms in the home and 8 bathrooms with 3 kitchens. The house has a cleaning service that cleans it weekly. You will have a private room on one of the three floors. This is an all male rooming house. The property manager lives on site. All electric , oil heat water and rash is included in the rent.



We accept DSS and other options.



To be considered please apply at the link below. https://maxreturnsrei.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp