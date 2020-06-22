All apartments in East Patchogue
311 Bay Avenue - 3
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:01 AM

311 Bay Avenue - 3

311 Bay Avenue · (631) 356-4035
Location

311 Bay Avenue, East Patchogue, NY 11772
East Patchogue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$660

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
This is a room rental at a 24 unit rooming house. The home has 24 hr security , a house manager, a weekly cleaning crew.
Everything is included, water, heat, electric . This is a month to month lease
This is a shared rooming house. There is 24 bedrooms in the home and 8 bathrooms with 3 kitchens. The house has a cleaning service that cleans it weekly. You will have a private room on one of the three floors. This is an all male rooming house. The property manager lives on site. All electric , oil heat water and rash is included in the rent.

We accept DSS and other options.

To be considered please apply at the link below. https://maxreturnsrei.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Bay Avenue - 3 have any available units?
311 Bay Avenue - 3 has a unit available for $660 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 311 Bay Avenue - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
311 Bay Avenue - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Bay Avenue - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 311 Bay Avenue - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Patchogue.
Does 311 Bay Avenue - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 311 Bay Avenue - 3 does offer parking.
Does 311 Bay Avenue - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 Bay Avenue - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Bay Avenue - 3 have a pool?
No, 311 Bay Avenue - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 311 Bay Avenue - 3 have accessible units?
No, 311 Bay Avenue - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Bay Avenue - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 Bay Avenue - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 Bay Avenue - 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 Bay Avenue - 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
