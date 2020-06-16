Rent Calculator
89 Catherine Street Unit B
89 Catherine Street Unit B
89 Catherine Street
89 Catherine Street, East Northport, NY 11731
East Northport
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 89 Catherine Street Unit B have any available units?
89 Catherine Street Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Northport, NY
.
Is 89 Catherine Street Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
89 Catherine Street Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Catherine Street Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 89 Catherine Street Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in East Northport
.
Does 89 Catherine Street Unit B offer parking?
No, 89 Catherine Street Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 89 Catherine Street Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 89 Catherine Street Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 Catherine Street Unit B have a pool?
No, 89 Catherine Street Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 89 Catherine Street Unit B have accessible units?
No, 89 Catherine Street Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 89 Catherine Street Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 89 Catherine Street Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 89 Catherine Street Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 89 Catherine Street Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
