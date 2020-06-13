55 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in East Meadow, NY
Married to the Mob, The Smurfs, The Hot Rock, and Knight of the Peeperwere filmed in East Meadow, NY...and in case you can't tell, they weren't part of a trilogy.
Just like the name suggests, East Meadow is part of the meadow of Hempstead Plains, and it is officially recognized as a census-designated place, or a hamlet, rather a city. The cost of living index for East Meadow is double the national average, no surprise there, this is New York, after all! However, the hamlet is still home to about 40,000 people -- it offers a high quality of life with easy access to some of the biggest cities and attractions in the country. East Meadow has its own sense of storied history. It was an important spot during the Revolutionary War, as it was once occupied by the British. In 2004, George W. Bush also came to town to dedicate a memorial to the victims of September 11, since many called East Meadow home. See more
Finding an apartment in East Meadow that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.