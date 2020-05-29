All apartments in East Meadow
680 Evelyn Avenue.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

680 Evelyn Avenue

680 Evelyn Avenue · (516) 354-6500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

680 Evelyn Avenue, East Meadow, NY 11554
East Meadow

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 B · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hardwood floors, 1 st floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 680 Evelyn Avenue have any available units?
680 Evelyn Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 680 Evelyn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
680 Evelyn Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 680 Evelyn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 680 Evelyn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Meadow.
Does 680 Evelyn Avenue offer parking?
No, 680 Evelyn Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 680 Evelyn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 680 Evelyn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 680 Evelyn Avenue have a pool?
No, 680 Evelyn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 680 Evelyn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 680 Evelyn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 680 Evelyn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 680 Evelyn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 680 Evelyn Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 680 Evelyn Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

