Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator 24hr gym parking bbq/grill guest parking accessible 24hr maintenance cc payments courtyard e-payments internet access online portal

At Greenbush Terrace Apartments, located in East Greenbush, New York, we offer an intimate enclave of comfortable apartment homes in an independent living community for residents fifty-five years of age and older. We feature spacious one and two bedroom floor plan options, each of which includes fully-equipped kitchens, large walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washers and dryers and more. Our pet-friendly community presents many amenities for our residents. Spend your afternoons enjoying our beautiful grounds or get a work out at our fitness center. We are located just minutes from Downtown Albany where you can find great shopping, dining, entertainment and more. Enjoy being close to local schools and commuter friendly routes. Resident satisfaction is our top priority at Greenbush Terrace Apartments. Our friendly staff is always available to help you with anything you might need and we offer simple to use online services that are quick, reliable, and secure. From paying your rent to m