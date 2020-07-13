All apartments in East Greenbush
Find more places like
Greenbush Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Greenbush, NY
/
Greenbush Terrace
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

Greenbush Terrace

95 Gilligan Rd · (909) 531-4126
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

95 Gilligan Rd, East Greenbush, NY 12061

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1195 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1195 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Greenbush Terrace.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
guest parking
accessible
24hr maintenance
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
online portal
At Greenbush Terrace Apartments, located in East Greenbush, New York, we offer an intimate enclave of comfortable apartment homes in an independent living community for residents fifty-five years of age and older. We feature spacious one and two bedroom floor plan options, each of which includes fully-equipped kitchens, large walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washers and dryers and more. Our pet-friendly community presents many amenities for our residents. Spend your afternoons enjoying our beautiful grounds or get a work out at our fitness center. We are located just minutes from Downtown Albany where you can find great shopping, dining, entertainment and more. Enjoy being close to local schools and commuter friendly routes. Resident satisfaction is our top priority at Greenbush Terrace Apartments. Our friendly staff is always available to help you with anything you might need and we offer simple to use online services that are quick, reliable, and secure. From paying your rent to m

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Up to 1 months rent
Move-in Fees: $150 administration fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Greenbush Terrace have any available units?
Greenbush Terrace has 2 units available starting at $1,285 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Greenbush Terrace have?
Some of Greenbush Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Greenbush Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Greenbush Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Greenbush Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Greenbush Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Greenbush Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Greenbush Terrace offers parking.
Does Greenbush Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Greenbush Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Greenbush Terrace have a pool?
No, Greenbush Terrace does not have a pool.
Does Greenbush Terrace have accessible units?
Yes, Greenbush Terrace has accessible units.
Does Greenbush Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Greenbush Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does Greenbush Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Greenbush Terrace has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

East Greenbush 2 BedroomsEast Greenbush Apartments with BalconyEast Greenbush Apartments with ParkingEast Greenbush Apartments with Washer-DryerEast Greenbush Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albany, NYSaratoga Springs, NYCohoes, NYSchenectady, NYNiskayuna, NYBallston Spa, NYRensselaer, NYWestmere, NYVoorheesville, NYGreen Island, NYWatervliet, NYColonie, NYSaugerties, NYCatskill, NYBennington, VTHudson, NYKingston, NYTroy, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Rensselaer Polytechnic InstituteThe College of Saint RoseSchenectady County Community CollegeSUNY at AlbanySUNY Empire State College