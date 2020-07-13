Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup in unit laundry bathtub oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry playground bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

At Greenbush Station Apartments, located in East Greenbush, New York, we offer one and two bedroom apartment homes with fully-equipped kitchens, private balconies or patios, spacious walk-in closets and more. Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle set in the historic East Greenbush community where we combine the charm of small-town living with the conveniences of modern life. Residents enjoy community amenities such as our playground and picnic area as well as the easy access to the surrounding community. Living at Greenbush Station means you're walking distance from many nearby parks and only seven minutes from Downtown Albany, shopping, entertainment, and all the area has to offer. Resident satisfaction is our top priority at Greenbush Station Apartments. Our friendly staff is always available to help with anything you might need and we offer simple to use online services that are quick, reliable, and secure. From paying your rent to making a maintenance request, our online reside