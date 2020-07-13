All apartments in East Greenbush
Find more places like Greenbush Station.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Greenbush, NY
/
Greenbush Station
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:49 PM

Greenbush Station

Open Now until 6pm
737 Columbia Turnpike · (909) 345-6197
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

737 Columbia Turnpike, East Greenbush, NY 12061

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Greenbush Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
in unit laundry
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
At Greenbush Station Apartments, located in East Greenbush, New York, we offer one and two bedroom apartment homes with fully-equipped kitchens, private balconies or patios, spacious walk-in closets and more. Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle set in the historic East Greenbush community where we combine the charm of small-town living with the conveniences of modern life. Residents enjoy community amenities such as our playground and picnic area as well as the easy access to the surrounding community. Living at Greenbush Station means you're walking distance from many nearby parks and only seven minutes from Downtown Albany, shopping, entertainment, and all the area has to offer. Resident satisfaction is our top priority at Greenbush Station Apartments. Our friendly staff is always available to help with anything you might need and we offer simple to use online services that are quick, reliable, and secure. From paying your rent to making a maintenance request, our online reside

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Greenbush Station have any available units?
Greenbush Station doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Greenbush, NY.
What amenities does Greenbush Station have?
Some of Greenbush Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Greenbush Station currently offering any rent specials?
Greenbush Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Greenbush Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Greenbush Station is pet friendly.
Does Greenbush Station offer parking?
Yes, Greenbush Station offers parking.
Does Greenbush Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Greenbush Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Greenbush Station have a pool?
No, Greenbush Station does not have a pool.
Does Greenbush Station have accessible units?
No, Greenbush Station does not have accessible units.
Does Greenbush Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Greenbush Station has units with dishwashers.
Does Greenbush Station have units with air conditioning?
No, Greenbush Station does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Greenbush Station?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greenbush Terrace
95 Gilligan Rd
East Greenbush, NY 12061

Similar Pages

East Greenbush 2 BedroomsEast Greenbush Apartments with Balcony
East Greenbush Apartments with ParkingEast Greenbush Apartments with Washer-Dryer
East Greenbush Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albany, NYSaratoga Springs, NYCohoes, NYSchenectady, NYNiskayuna, NYBallston Spa, NY
Rensselaer, NYWestmere, NYVoorheesville, NYGreen Island, NYWatervliet, NYColonie, NY
Saugerties, NYCatskill, NYBennington, VTHudson, NYKingston, NYTroy, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Rensselaer Polytechnic InstituteThe College of Saint Rose
Schenectady County Community CollegeSUNY at Albany
SUNY Empire State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity