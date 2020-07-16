Apartment List
/
NY
/
east greenbush
/
apartments with gym
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:57 AM

11 Apartments for rent in East Greenbush, NY with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to East Greenbush renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
2 Units Available
Greenbush Terrace
95 Gilligan Rd, East Greenbush, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
885 sqft
Set in an East Greenbush enclave, these apartment homes are designed for those 55 and older. The one- to two-bedroom floor plans feature spacious living areas, modern amenities and energy-efficient appliances. Some units include dens.
Results within 5 miles of East Greenbush
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 16 at 12:06 AM
24 Units Available
Oak Hill
6601 Oak Hill Cir, Rensselaer, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,147
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1412 sqft
Oak Hill is a spacious community dedicated to comfort and convenience. Amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community is pet-friendly and has a fitness center.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Capitol Hill
160 Myrtle Ave 25
160 Myrtle Avenue, Albany, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1BR Loft Style Apartment at Myrtle Ave #25 - Property Id: 308135 Call/Text (518) 282-5625 Walk to work in Downtown Albany or take advantage of the resident co-working space to comfortably work from home.
Results within 10 miles of East Greenbush
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
27 Units Available
Campus Area
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,420
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,806
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Albany close to shopping and dining options. Spacious interiors with A/C, bathtubs, updated kitchens and additional renovations. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and media room.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
8 Units Available
Rivers Edge
1100 Riverview Dr, Green Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,485
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1485 sqft
Residents of the River's Edge Apartments in Green Island, NY enjoy relaxed waterfront living with spectacular river views, walking distance to downtown Troy's vibrant riverfront district, and easy commuter access to downtown Albany and Saratoga
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
1 Unit Available
Liberty Pointe
2 Winter Creek Blvd, Albany County, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,895
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in heart of Latham just off Rte. 9, Liberty Pointe is a 10 unit (direct access) and a 47 unit (shared entry) luxury apartment building sitting within the Village at New Loudon.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 8 at 05:18 PM
4 Units Available
Campus Area
Auden Albany
1385 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
938 sqft
Off-Campus housing located just one block away from SUNY Albany, Auden Albany provides students with newly renovated and fully furnished residences and access to a diverse range of modern amenities.

1 of 25

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
The Hill
196 10th Street
196 10th Street, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Call or text Teasia during normal business hours at 518-880-9688 to schedule a tour today before you miss the rare opportunity! Large newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom single family house for rent. Private large backyard. Gas heating.

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
176 Harvard Road
176 Harvard Road, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1650 sqft
Gorgeous, 2 bedroom (with additional office/gym/bedroom in the finished basement), 2.5 bath corner townhouse remodeled just last fall.

1 of 12

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
The Hill
2302 12th Street - Unit 1
2302 12th Street, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1350 sqft
Available 6/1. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. Large newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment for rent. Located in the highly desired quiet neighborhood in Troy, close to RPI. Private large backyard. - NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
South Troy
8 Stow Avenue - 1
8 Stowe Avenue, Troy, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Newly Luxury Renovated Beautiful Spacious 4 Bedroom Apartment Call or text Teasia during normal business hours at 518-880-9688 to schedule a tour before you miss the rare opportunity! Newly renovated spacious 4 bedroom apartment in South Troy, 5
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in East Greenbush, NY

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to East Greenbush renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

East Greenbush 2 BedroomsEast Greenbush Apartments with BalconiesEast Greenbush Apartments with Gyms
East Greenbush Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEast Greenbush Apartments with ParkingEast Greenbush Apartments with Washer-Dryers
East Greenbush Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Greenbush Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albany, NYSaratoga Springs, NYCohoes, NYSchenectady, NYNiskayuna, NYBallston Spa, NY
Rensselaer, NYWestmere, NYVoorheesville, NYGreen Island, NYWatervliet, NYColonie, NY
Saugerties, NYCatskill, NYBennington, VTHudson, NYKingston, NYTroy, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Rensselaer Polytechnic InstituteThe College of Saint Rose
Schenectady County Community CollegeSUNY at Albany
SUNY Empire State College