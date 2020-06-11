/
3 bedroom apartments
102 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Atlantic Beach, NY
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
57 W Malone Avenue
57 Malone Ave, East Atlantic Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2000 sqft
East Atlantic Beach Entire ONE family colonial home open floor plan"Great Room" Living, Dinning , Eat_in Kitchen, leading to private yard for BBQ and entertaining.
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
1490 Beech St
1490 Beech Street, East Atlantic Beach, NY
Excellent Rental beach house in great location! 4 br,2.5 bths on large beachside property.
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
40 Trenton Avenue
40 Trenton Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
COME RIDE THE WAVE IN THIS ABSOLUTELY EXQUISITE HOME IN PRIVATE EAST ATLANTIC BEACH! BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION OFFERS ENTERTAINING BACKYARD, PRIVATE PARKING, OCEAN VIEW FROM EVERY ROOM, TWO DECKS with OCEAN AND MANHATTAN VIEWS...
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
51 Trenton Ave
51 Trenton Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beachside first Floor 3 Bedroom Apartment, Living Room ,EIK ,Full Bath ,Heat included , Storage ,Private Back patio ,Private Beach Rights ,Comes with 2 Beach Tags, Fully Renovated ,close to shops and Restaurants ! A few houses away from the ocean
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
38 Mohawk Ave
38 Mohawk Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Prime Location In Desired East Atlantic Beach! Large Three Bedroom Apartment With Bonus Room Attached To The Master. Ocean Views From Deck Located On A Private Beach Block. Parking Spot In The Driveway Included, Beach Rights & Beach Passes.
Results within 1 mile of East Atlantic Beach
West End
1 Unit Available
16 Virginia Avenue
16 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Long Beach: Winter Rental Oct 2020, Beach Side 3br 2bth whole house 1 mos security no pets.
West End
1 Unit Available
30 Arizona Ave
30 Arizona Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
2200 sqft
SPECTACULAR 3BR, 2.5 BATH -NEWLY CONSTRUCTED - OCEANVIEW- WESTERN EXPOSURE 2- SUN FILLED DECKS...
West End
1 Unit Available
21 Maryland Trace
21 Maryland Ave, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Long Beach--Ocean view New 6 room apartment-- Large front porch with views--Open Living room dining room with gas fired fireplace, New Kitchen and New Bath, gal line for BBQ on deck, wood floor through out, private laundry, sound proofing, extra
West End
1 Unit Available
59 Nebraska St
59 Nebraska Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1938 sqft
Westends finest. Where the sky meets the sea. This One of a Kind Modern home will be sure to exceed all your wants and expectations. No expense spared. Custom paver driveway and walkway. Radiant heat, 2 covered private decks w/ fans.
West End
1 Unit Available
48 Tennessee Avenue
48 Tennessee Avenue, Long Beach, NY
West End Beachside Furnished Whole House Rental in Prime Location. Spacious 2 Story Featuring 5 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Lr/Dr Updated Kitchen, Front Porch, Den W/Oceanview Deck. Full Basement With Washer/Dryer.
West End
1 Unit Available
90 Nebraska Street
90 Nebraska Street, Long Beach, NY
Beautiful "Sunnyside" Fema Summer Home! Features: 1st Floor-- Foyer, Storage Rm. 2nd Floor-- Open Layout Living Rm, Dining Area w/ Sliders to Deck, Kitchen, Bedroom & Full Bathroom.
West End
1 Unit Available
87 Minnesota Avenue
87 Minnesota Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Adorable Three Bedroom Ranch on Wide Block Ideal Vacation so Close To Everything You Want or Need!! Front Porch to Bque, Extra Shower for Those Sandy Days, Large and Bright Grand Living Room/Dining Area, Many Updates, May be Ready Sooner than 7/15!!
West End
1 Unit Available
99 Wisconsin Street
99 Wisconsin Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
Absolutely Picture Perfect New Construction Summer Rental! Features: Sunny Open Layout, Gorgeous Kitchen W/Ss Appliances & Granite Counters & Island, Lr W/ Fireplace, Dining Area, Large Front Deck, 3 Bedrooms, Full Bath, Stunning Wood Flooring
West End
1 Unit Available
1051 Oceanfront
1051 Oceanfront, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Oceanfront Lower Corner Unit Townhouse - Fully Furnished Featuring Open Floor Plan. 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath. Deck Off Great Room With Gorgeous Ocean Views. Patio Off Master. Parking Inc. Garage Plus 1 Designated Parking Spot.
West End
1 Unit Available
77 Kentucky St
77 Kentucky Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Sky High Renovated Fema Compliant Upper unit in a TWO FAMILY Home in Trendy West End, Spacious Living Rm/Dining Area, Three Bedrooms, Full Bathroom, Deck, Close to All Shopping, Dining and Transportation!! Available Immediately, Listing Agent has
West End
1 Unit Available
100 Kentucky Street
100 Kentucky Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Upper Unit of a Hi Ranch in West End, Attached Garage and Parking Spot in Front, Adorable Three Bedroom, EIK, Dining area, Use of Basement with Washer/Dryer, Cozy Porch and Backyard to Bque! Close to Dining, Shops, Transportation, Water Park on
West End
1 Unit Available
973 W Park Street
973 West Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$30,000
Spend Your Summer On The Bay! First Floor Features: Large Open Layout With Living Room/Dining Room with Spectacular Views of Reynolds Channel-Full Updated Bath and Home Office.
West End
1 Unit Available
84 Ohio
84 Ohio Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 Bath freshly painted with a huge deck
West End
1 Unit Available
76 Vermont Street
76 Vermont Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Mint 3 Br, 1.5 Bath Totally Renovated Whole House Rental. Skylights, H/W Floors. CAC, Open Kitchen W/pass through to Lr/Dr. Each Br Has Double Closet. Fully Fenced Front And Back Yd. BBQ, Small Table. Small Dog Possible w/Pet Deposit
West End
1 Unit Available
75 Pennsylvania Ave
75 Pennsylvania Avenue, Long Beach, NY
Best Location!! Close to Beach, Shopping & Restaurants, West End, Wide Block, 4Bedroom, 1.5Bath, W/D, Sunroom, AC, Large Front Patio, Pet Friendly. Perfect Maintenance Free Summer Getaway!
Results within 5 miles of East Atlantic Beach
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
42 E Hawthorne Avenue
42 East Hawthorne Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Price Reduced!!! Diamond Condition for this 3 BR 2 Full Baths Apt, Spacious Living Room, Modern Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Two Door Fridge, Dishwasher, Granite Counter Tops.
Far Rockaway
1 Unit Available
173 Beach 25th Street
173 Beach 25th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Private Beach Bungalow Home with ongoing work from full gut renovation, Located near the beach. This cozy home features 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, an Eat-in kitchen, Living Room and a huge storage space.
East End North
1 Unit Available
450 E Harrison St
450 East Harrison Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Long Beach: East End Upper 3 Br, 2 bath apt washer/dryer 1 car space, some use of the yard. 1mos no pets.
Rosedale
1 Unit Available
259-11 149th Ave Avenue
259-11 149th Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment in the heart of Rosedale, Large Living Room Formal Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Large Master bedrooms, Hard Wood floor throughout, Closets in each bedroom, and for storage.
