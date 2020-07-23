All apartments in Dutchess County
Dutchess County, NY
956 ROUTE 308
Last updated July 23 2020 at 10:21 AM

956 ROUTE 308

956 New York Highway 308 · (352) 552-5465
Location

956 New York Highway 308, Dutchess County, NY 12572

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$16,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 4308 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Private, recently-renovated lakehouse with 420' of frontage on beautiful Lake Sepasco. This 3 BR, 2 1/2 bath home has its own beach and dock. Taken down to the studs and rebuilt, this open and light-filled beach home offers living room with walls of windows and views of lake and deck, dining room with field stone fireplace and deck access and gourmet kitchen. The master bedroom has a private deck, walk-in closet with laundry and full bath. Two additional bedrooms and full bath are on the first floor. The loft can accommodate another bed, a private work station and half bath. There is a blue stone patio for outside entertaining at the beach. The finger pier leads to a floating dock. No power crafts on the lake so it's peaceful and clean. Minutes to Rhinebeck Village and Amtrak.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 956 ROUTE 308 have any available units?
956 ROUTE 308 has a unit available for $16,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 956 ROUTE 308 have?
Some of 956 ROUTE 308's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 956 ROUTE 308 currently offering any rent specials?
956 ROUTE 308 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 956 ROUTE 308 pet-friendly?
No, 956 ROUTE 308 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dutchess County.
Does 956 ROUTE 308 offer parking?
Yes, 956 ROUTE 308 offers parking.
Does 956 ROUTE 308 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 956 ROUTE 308 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 956 ROUTE 308 have a pool?
No, 956 ROUTE 308 does not have a pool.
Does 956 ROUTE 308 have accessible units?
No, 956 ROUTE 308 does not have accessible units.
Does 956 ROUTE 308 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 956 ROUTE 308 has units with dishwashers.
Does 956 ROUTE 308 have units with air conditioning?
No, 956 ROUTE 308 does not have units with air conditioning.
