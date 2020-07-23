956 ROUTE 308

Amenities

Private, recently-renovated lakehouse with 420' of frontage on beautiful Lake Sepasco. This 3 BR, 2 1/2 bath home has its own beach and dock. Taken down to the studs and rebuilt, this open and light-filled beach home offers living room with walls of windows and views of lake and deck, dining room with field stone fireplace and deck access and gourmet kitchen. The master bedroom has a private deck, walk-in closet with laundry and full bath. Two additional bedrooms and full bath are on the first floor. The loft can accommodate another bed, a private work station and half bath. There is a blue stone patio for outside entertaining at the beach. The finger pier leads to a floating dock. No power crafts on the lake so it's peaceful and clean. Minutes to Rhinebeck Village and Amtrak.