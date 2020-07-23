477 STANFORD ROAD

Amenities

Available July 1st at $50,000 per month. Enjoy the summer in this beautifully appointed farmhouse just a few minutes from the village of Millbrook. The 4,500+ square foot main house, c. 1880, was completely renovated in 2010, finished at a high standard and includes four en suite bedrooms and two half baths. The interior design is clean and minimal. Outdoor amenities include a covered porch, open patio and pergola topped oasis patio with fireplace and provide endless opportunities for entertaining or as peaceful spots to while away the hours. Nearby, constructed in 2011, is a 3,300+ square feet guest/pool house that offers expansive living and entertaining space along with a heated gunite swimming pool, one bedroom and two baths. Beautiful perennial plantings, extensive lawns, walking paths throughout the property and two ponds on 43+ acres enhance the rural feeling of this wonderful property. Owner may extend the summer rental for a longer period.