Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:23 AM

477 STANFORD ROAD

477 Stanford Road · (914) 456-9154
Location

477 Stanford Road, Dutchess County, NY 12545

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$50,000

4 Bed · 6 Bath · 4518 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Available July 1st at $50,000 per month. Enjoy the summer in this beautifully appointed farmhouse just a few minutes from the village of Millbrook. The 4,500+ square foot main house, c. 1880, was completely renovated in 2010, finished at a high standard and includes four en suite bedrooms and two half baths. The interior design is clean and minimal. Outdoor amenities include a covered porch, open patio and pergola topped oasis patio with fireplace and provide endless opportunities for entertaining or as peaceful spots to while away the hours. Nearby, constructed in 2011, is a 3,300+ square feet guest/pool house that offers expansive living and entertaining space along with a heated gunite swimming pool, one bedroom and two baths. Beautiful perennial plantings, extensive lawns, walking paths throughout the property and two ponds on 43+ acres enhance the rural feeling of this wonderful property. Owner may extend the summer rental for a longer period.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 477 STANFORD ROAD have any available units?
477 STANFORD ROAD has a unit available for $50,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 477 STANFORD ROAD have?
Some of 477 STANFORD ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 477 STANFORD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
477 STANFORD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 477 STANFORD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 477 STANFORD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dutchess County.
Does 477 STANFORD ROAD offer parking?
No, 477 STANFORD ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 477 STANFORD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 477 STANFORD ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 477 STANFORD ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 477 STANFORD ROAD has a pool.
Does 477 STANFORD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 477 STANFORD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 477 STANFORD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 477 STANFORD ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 477 STANFORD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 477 STANFORD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
