Home
/
Dutchess County, NY
/
33 GLEN RIDGE ROAD
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
33 GLEN RIDGE ROAD
33 Glen Ridge Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
33 Glen Ridge Rd, Dutchess County, NY 12571
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Executive Ranch, beautifully appointed, 3 MBR suites, LR w/gas fireplace, office, den, full basement, 2 car attached garage. Must wear mask & gloves to view. This rental is totally furnished.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 33 GLEN RIDGE ROAD have any available units?
33 GLEN RIDGE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dutchess County, NY
.
What amenities does 33 GLEN RIDGE ROAD have?
Some of 33 GLEN RIDGE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 33 GLEN RIDGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
33 GLEN RIDGE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 GLEN RIDGE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 33 GLEN RIDGE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dutchess County
.
Does 33 GLEN RIDGE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 33 GLEN RIDGE ROAD offers parking.
Does 33 GLEN RIDGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 GLEN RIDGE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 GLEN RIDGE ROAD have a pool?
No, 33 GLEN RIDGE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 33 GLEN RIDGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 33 GLEN RIDGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 33 GLEN RIDGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 GLEN RIDGE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 GLEN RIDGE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 GLEN RIDGE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
