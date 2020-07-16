165 OVERLOOK ROAD

Amenities

Introducing the brand new LAGRANGE FARMS AT OVERLOOK community with rental units available starting 1/1/20. This pet friendly, beautifully landscaped property offers modern amenities such as: A new Fitness Center, Community Courtyard, 24/7 Emergency Maintenance, Private Patios, Central Air Conditioning, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, and Wi-Fi Access. Now taking applications for The Carriage House townhouse style units with with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 Car Garage and 1,862 finished square feet. Finishes include: Wood Plank Style Flooring Throughout, Stone Countertops, Soft-Close Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances, Designer Lighting, and Master Suite with Walk-in Closets. Close to Shopping, Entertainment, Parks, Rail Trail, and More! Centrally located in the Arlington School District with easy access to Taconic State Parkway and Poughkeepsie Train Station.