165 OVERLOOK ROAD
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:32 PM

165 OVERLOOK ROAD

165 Overlook Road · (845) 288-4367
Location

165 Overlook Road, Dutchess County, NY 12603

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1862 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Introducing the brand new LAGRANGE FARMS AT OVERLOOK community with rental units available starting 1/1/20. This pet friendly, beautifully landscaped property offers modern amenities such as: A new Fitness Center, Community Courtyard, 24/7 Emergency Maintenance, Private Patios, Central Air Conditioning, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, and Wi-Fi Access. Now taking applications for The Carriage House townhouse style units with with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 Car Garage and 1,862 finished square feet. Finishes include: Wood Plank Style Flooring Throughout, Stone Countertops, Soft-Close Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances, Designer Lighting, and Master Suite with Walk-in Closets. Close to Shopping, Entertainment, Parks, Rail Trail, and More! Centrally located in the Arlington School District with easy access to Taconic State Parkway and Poughkeepsie Train Station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 OVERLOOK ROAD have any available units?
165 OVERLOOK ROAD has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 165 OVERLOOK ROAD have?
Some of 165 OVERLOOK ROAD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 OVERLOOK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
165 OVERLOOK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 OVERLOOK ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 165 OVERLOOK ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 165 OVERLOOK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 165 OVERLOOK ROAD offers parking.
Does 165 OVERLOOK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 OVERLOOK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 OVERLOOK ROAD have a pool?
No, 165 OVERLOOK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 165 OVERLOOK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 165 OVERLOOK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 165 OVERLOOK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 OVERLOOK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 165 OVERLOOK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 165 OVERLOOK ROAD has units with air conditioning.
