102 SHUNPIKE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard elevator fire pit gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

AVAILABLE 9/15/20. Fully furnished, short term or long term rental. Breathtaking estate property with unlimited privacy in sought-after Millbrook, New York. Fully renovated five-bedroom, six and a half bath residence is true entertainers dream. Main floor includes spacious living room with fireplace and full custom designed bar, formal dining room, exquisite chef's kitchen, luxurious master suite with cathedral ceiling, gleaming master bath, spacious walk in closets, and sitting room with fireplace, a study/office, and 2 additional en suite bedrooms with fireplaces, full baths and powder rooms. French doors on main level provide direct access to stunning blue stone courtyard patio with one touch electronic retractable awnings from almost every single room extending out to heated Gunite pool with spa, fountain, and waterfall. Second floor offers two en suite bedrooms, including one with sitting room. Lower level offers laundry room, playroom, one of a kind custom underground stone wine cellar, gym, access to fully heated 4 bay garage, and an elevator. Additional 5,000 square foot 3 story barn with well, septic, and electric. 10+ impeccable landscaped acres feature abundance of specimen plantings, never ending stonewalls, custom blue stone fire pit, and fabulous tennis court. Totally private yet just minutes from the famed town of Millbrook and the Taconic State Parkway, only 90 minutes from New York City, and about an hour from Greenwich and White Plains. Extraordinary property in beautiful Hudson Valley has way too many options to list.