How many bedrooms do you need?
Dutchess County, NY
102 SHUNPIKE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:22 AM

102 SHUNPIKE

102 Shunpike Road · (845) 489-3986
Location

102 Shunpike Road, Dutchess County, NY 12514

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$35,000

5 Bed · 7 Bath · 4992 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
AVAILABLE 9/15/20. Fully furnished, short term or long term rental. Breathtaking estate property with unlimited privacy in sought-after Millbrook, New York. Fully renovated five-bedroom, six and a half bath residence is true entertainers dream. Main floor includes spacious living room with fireplace and full custom designed bar, formal dining room, exquisite chef's kitchen, luxurious master suite with cathedral ceiling, gleaming master bath, spacious walk in closets, and sitting room with fireplace, a study/office, and 2 additional en suite bedrooms with fireplaces, full baths and powder rooms. French doors on main level provide direct access to stunning blue stone courtyard patio with one touch electronic retractable awnings from almost every single room extending out to heated Gunite pool with spa, fountain, and waterfall. Second floor offers two en suite bedrooms, including one with sitting room. Lower level offers laundry room, playroom, one of a kind custom underground stone wine cellar, gym, access to fully heated 4 bay garage, and an elevator. Additional 5,000 square foot 3 story barn with well, septic, and electric. 10+ impeccable landscaped acres feature abundance of specimen plantings, never ending stonewalls, custom blue stone fire pit, and fabulous tennis court. Totally private yet just minutes from the famed town of Millbrook and the Taconic State Parkway, only 90 minutes from New York City, and about an hour from Greenwich and White Plains. Extraordinary property in beautiful Hudson Valley has way too many options to list.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 SHUNPIKE have any available units?
102 SHUNPIKE has a unit available for $35,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 102 SHUNPIKE have?
Some of 102 SHUNPIKE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 SHUNPIKE currently offering any rent specials?
102 SHUNPIKE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 SHUNPIKE pet-friendly?
No, 102 SHUNPIKE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dutchess County.
Does 102 SHUNPIKE offer parking?
Yes, 102 SHUNPIKE offers parking.
Does 102 SHUNPIKE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 SHUNPIKE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 SHUNPIKE have a pool?
Yes, 102 SHUNPIKE has a pool.
Does 102 SHUNPIKE have accessible units?
No, 102 SHUNPIKE does not have accessible units.
Does 102 SHUNPIKE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 SHUNPIKE has units with dishwashers.
Does 102 SHUNPIKE have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 SHUNPIKE does not have units with air conditioning.
