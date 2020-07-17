All apartments in Dobbs Ferry
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:48 AM

22 Main Street, #2

22 Main Street · (917) 664-0025
Location

22 Main Street, Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very nice two bedroom with hardwood floors, renovated bathroom, great light, 1 flight walk up, Kitchen with dishwasher and granite counter tops, Steps from train station, shops and restaurants Gordon Sokich 917-664-0025

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Main Street, #2 have any available units?
22 Main Street, #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dobbs Ferry, NY.
What amenities does 22 Main Street, #2 have?
Some of 22 Main Street, #2's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Main Street, #2 currently offering any rent specials?
22 Main Street, #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Main Street, #2 pet-friendly?
No, 22 Main Street, #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dobbs Ferry.
Does 22 Main Street, #2 offer parking?
No, 22 Main Street, #2 does not offer parking.
Does 22 Main Street, #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Main Street, #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Main Street, #2 have a pool?
No, 22 Main Street, #2 does not have a pool.
Does 22 Main Street, #2 have accessible units?
No, 22 Main Street, #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Main Street, #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 Main Street, #2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Main Street, #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Main Street, #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
