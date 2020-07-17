22 Main Street, #2

Very nice two bedroom with hardwood floors, renovated bathroom, great light, 1 flight walk up, Kitchen with dishwasher and granite counter tops, Steps from train station, shops and restaurants Gordon Sokich 917-664-0025
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
