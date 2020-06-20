All apartments in Dobbs Ferry
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:46 PM

200 BEACON HILL DRIVE, #2J

200 Beacon Hill Drive · (914) 777-5900
Location

200 Beacon Hill Drive, Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
Bright 2 Bedroom Apartment In Pet-Friendly Garden Style Complex Located in Dobbs Ferry. Bright Kitchen with Updated Appliances and Ample Cabinet/Counter Space. Open Dining/Living Room with Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout. Nice Size Bedroom with Great Closet Space. Community Amenities Include: Fitness Center, Dog Run, Children Play Area, Outdoor Picnic Table & Barbecue, Parking, On-Site Laundry Facilities, 24-hour Emergency Maintenance. Apartment Includes Heat/Hot Water and Cooking Gas. Parking Available and Pets Are Welcome for an Additional $$. Close To Town, Public Transportation, Local Restaurants & Shops. Credit Check and Income Verification Required. For More Information And To Schedule A Private Showing, Please Call Us At (833) RENT-WCC And Refer To Property ID#9607

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 BEACON HILL DRIVE, #2J have any available units?
200 BEACON HILL DRIVE, #2J doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dobbs Ferry, NY.
What amenities does 200 BEACON HILL DRIVE, #2J have?
Some of 200 BEACON HILL DRIVE, #2J's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 BEACON HILL DRIVE, #2J currently offering any rent specials?
200 BEACON HILL DRIVE, #2J isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 BEACON HILL DRIVE, #2J pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 BEACON HILL DRIVE, #2J is pet friendly.
Does 200 BEACON HILL DRIVE, #2J offer parking?
Yes, 200 BEACON HILL DRIVE, #2J does offer parking.
Does 200 BEACON HILL DRIVE, #2J have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 BEACON HILL DRIVE, #2J does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 BEACON HILL DRIVE, #2J have a pool?
No, 200 BEACON HILL DRIVE, #2J does not have a pool.
Does 200 BEACON HILL DRIVE, #2J have accessible units?
No, 200 BEACON HILL DRIVE, #2J does not have accessible units.
Does 200 BEACON HILL DRIVE, #2J have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 BEACON HILL DRIVE, #2J does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 BEACON HILL DRIVE, #2J have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 BEACON HILL DRIVE, #2J does not have units with air conditioning.
