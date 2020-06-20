200 BEACON HILL DRIVE, #2J

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill

Bright 2 Bedroom Apartment In Pet-Friendly Garden Style Complex Located in Dobbs Ferry. Bright Kitchen with Updated Appliances and Ample Cabinet/Counter Space. Open Dining/Living Room with Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout. Nice Size Bedroom with Great Closet Space. Community Amenities Include: Fitness Center, Dog Run, Children Play Area, Outdoor Picnic Table & Barbecue, Parking, On-Site Laundry Facilities, 24-hour Emergency Maintenance. Apartment Includes Heat/Hot Water and Cooking Gas. Parking Available and Pets Are Welcome for an Additional $$. Close To Town, Public Transportation, Local Restaurants & Shops. Credit Check and Income Verification Required. For More Information And To Schedule A Private Showing, Please Call Us At (833) RENT-WCC And Refer To Property ID#9607