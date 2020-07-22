Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:01 PM

16 Apartments for rent in Croton-on-Hudson, NY with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Croton-on-Hudson means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider be... Read Guide >

1 of 14

1408 Half Moon Bay Drive
1 Unit Available
1408 Half Moon Bay Drive
1408 Half Moon Bay Drive, Croton-on-Hudson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
1970 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 3 1/2 bath Town-home on the shores of the Hudson River!! SPECIAL FEATURES; Inviting Gas Fireplace, Washer & Dryer in unit Brand New Rem Halo Air Purifier...
Results within 1 mile of Croton-on-Hudson
Verified

1 of 36

Avalon Ossining
5 Units Available
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,291
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,060
1366 sqft
Convenient Route 9 location near hospital, dining, schools. New apartments have modern features like fireplace, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more. Pet friendly. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, fire pit and game room.
Results within 5 miles of Croton-on-Hudson

1 of 12

1840 Crompond Road
1 Unit Available
1840 Crompond Road
1840 Crompond Road, Peekskill, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
700 sqft
Absolutely Beautiful, Easy Access One Bedroom Co-Op, located in quiet, sought after Stomegate. Two large walk in closets with plenty of storage as well as a storage area located in Bldg. 8. Common laundry room located in each bldg.
Results within 10 miles of Croton-on-Hudson
Verified

1 of 40

Avalon Green
2 Units Available
Avalon Green
500 Town Green Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1137 sqft
These brand-new apartments and townhomes offer in-unit laundry, fireplaces and free cable. Community features include pool, trash valet, clubhouse and gym. Only 30 minutes from NYC and steps away from shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 50

The Henry Apartments
7 Units Available
The Henry Apartments
1 Crystal Hill Dr, Pomona, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,670
1289 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1467 sqft
On Rte. 202 adjacent to South Mountain County Park. Active residents enjoy the resort-style pool, modern fitness center, and indoor and outdoor basketball courts. Pet friendly units with hardwood floors and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 11

Warren Hills
1 Unit Available
Warren Hills
2 Gail Dr, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,775
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Warren Hills apartments also brings you the convenience of easy commuting in any direction.

1 of 23

4 Brevoort Drive
1 Unit Available
4 Brevoort Drive
4 Brevoort Drive, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
825 sqft
Your chance to rent in sought after Gardens at Palisades. Enjoy the space this 1st floor 1 bedroom condo has to offer. Freshly painted with new kitchen, loads of closet space, laundry in building and close to everything.

1 of 23

15 Brevoort Drive
1 Unit Available
15 Brevoort Drive
15 Brevoort Drive, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
825 sqft
Your chance to rent in sought after Gardens at Palisades. Enjoy the space this 1st floor 1 bedroom updated condo has to offer. With loads of privacy, this unit faces a beautifully wooded area.

1 of 5

12 Charles Lane
1 Unit Available
12 Charles Lane
12 Charles Lane, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,675
825 sqft
Check out this bright and spacious tradition style 1 bedroom condo with updated kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors throughout, plenty of closet space, large master bedroom with walk in closet and private deck off the living room.

1 of 9

75 Eagle Ridge Way
1 Unit Available
75 Eagle Ridge Way
75 Eagle Ridge Way, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1068 sqft
If you are looking for style and convenience look no further, this well maintained and updated end unit townhome is waiting for you. From the moment you enter you will find yourself in a very light, unit with an open floor plan and windows galore.

1 of 19

414 Benedict Avenue
1 Unit Available
414 Benedict Avenue
414 Benedict Avenue, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,350
850 sqft
Completely renovated condo with an over sized private balcony in Halston House done with elegance & style! Sun-filled end unit with den/office has all hardwood floors, large living room and bedroom, and 6 nice sized closets.

1 of 15

5 Brevoort Drive
1 Unit Available
5 Brevoort Drive
5 Brevoort Drive, Mount Ivy, NY
Studio
$1,350
617 sqft
Spacious L shape studio on second floor with hardwood floors, common laundry in bldg. heat and water included! Community pool, Conveniently located. Available pending board approval. No smoking , no pets, credit and background check required.

1 of 16

367 Martling Avenue
1 Unit Available
367 Martling Avenue
367 Martling Ave, Tarrytown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2060 sqft
This bright, spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath townhouse with a separate 1st floor Office/Den is in gorgeous condition & will be ready for occupancy on 8/1.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Croton-on-Hudson, NY

Finding apartments with a pool in Croton-on-Hudson means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Croton-on-Hudson could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

