Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

42 Apartments for rent in Croton-on-Hudson, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Croton-on-Hudson renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean...

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
60 Benedict Boulevard
60 Benedict Boulevard, Croton-on-Hudson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1229 sqft
Completely updated single family within walking distance to Croton Harmon Train Station. This three bedroom one bath is completely updated with New Windows, Hot Water Heater & Boiler. This house has recently been changed over from oil to gas.
Results within 1 mile of Croton-on-Hudson
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
3 Units Available
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,291
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,235
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Route 9 location near hospital, dining, schools. New apartments have modern features like fireplace, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more. Pet friendly. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, fire pit and game room.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
13 Old Albany Post Road
13 Old Albany Post Road, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1256 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to rent a completely updated single family home on one level with fabulous property, lots of parking and privacy! Refinished hardwood floors, updated kitchen with Brazilian marble counters w/seating, pine cabinetry tile back
Results within 5 miles of Croton-on-Hudson

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
227 Cedar Lane
227 Cedar Lane, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1091 sqft
Rent a piece of history! Circa 1750 log cabin on 6.5 private acres in Ossining bordering Watershed and Park land. Hand hewn beams, wide plank hardwood floors, original dutch door and stone fireplace. Pond, brook and magnificent wildlife.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
38 4th Avenue
38 4th Avenue, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
700 sqft
"RENT BY THE RIVER" - An incredible opportunity to rent a totally renovated and impeccably maintained first floor, one bedroom apartment in the heart of Nyack, just minutes away from all shops and restaurants the bustling village has to offer.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
292 Saw Mill Road
292 Saw Mill River Road, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,250
900 sqft
Charming apartment! Very Private - Property Id: 314791 One of a kind; apartment on tree lined road & private house. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, crisp & clean. Freshly painted updated bathroom, charming kitchen. Chappaqua schools.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
243 Woods Brooke Circle
243 Woods Brooke Circle, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1654 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom townhouse in the popular complex, The Woods. Updated kitchen and bathroom. The bright, walkout basement is a perfect place for guests: it has the second bedroom and a full bathroom and the family room.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
119 S Highland Avenue
119 South Highland Avenue, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
Dogs not permitted. Enter the front lobby then take a convenient elevator to this freshly painted one bedroom, 3rd floor private unit with gleaming hardwood floors.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
15 Belle Avenue
15 Belle Avenue, Ossining, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
850 sqft
Welcome Home to a wonderfully renovated and spacious unit featuring a large living / dining combo (14 x 25) with modern lighting, wood floors, plenty of natural light.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
60 Halgren Crescent
60 Halgren Crescent, Haverstraw, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1380 sqft
Spacious Tri Level Townhome located right across from park/playground, New stone step entry includes 3 Bedrooms, 1.

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
1339 Kitchawan Road
1339 Kitchawan Road, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,750
2600 sqft
If you are looking for an updated home on exquisite property in a private setting, look no further! Beautifully landscaped property with extensive patio, gravel driveway and lots of parking.
Results within 10 miles of Croton-on-Hudson
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:09 AM
29 Units Available
Riverside
Alister Nanuet
100 Avalon Gardens Dr. Burton Dr, Nanuet, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,963
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,046
1438 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments offer ample closet space, private balconies and plenty of space to spread out. Outdoor pool and grilling area included in the community. Near I-35 and a short drive to the Colorado River.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
4 Units Available
Avalon Green
500 Town Green Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,155
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1137 sqft
These brand-new apartments and townhomes offer in-unit laundry, fireplaces and free cable. Community features include pool, trash valet, clubhouse and gym. Only 30 minutes from NYC and steps away from shopping and dining options.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
466 Bedford Rd
466 Bedford Road, Pleasantville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Huge 2 bed with fireplace. Central AC - Property Id: 318298 **1 Month Broker Fee*** Large 2 bed 1 bath with working fireplace and central AC. Private washer/dryer. High ceilings! Large kitchen and living room. Great size bedrooms.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
61 S Washington St
61 South Washington Street, Tarrytown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Available 07/20/20 Beautiful River Views From Private Terrace - Property Id: 308846 ***1 Month Broker Fee*** Unbelievable river views from your private terrace! Renovated kitchen. Tow great size bedrooms. Hardwood floors through.

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
35 S Broadway
35 South Broadway, Irvington, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one bedroom apartment in well cared for complex. Beautiful hardwood floors. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Laundry room in complex. Plenty of parking at no extra charge. A nice garden community close to the river on a private cul-de-sac.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Briarcliff Manor
135 Elwood Avenue
135 Elwood Avenue, Hawthorne, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
725 sqft
Nicely updated one bedroom apartment with hardwood floors. Move in condition, washer and dryer in the unit, 1 AC and 2 ceiling fans in the unit. Terrace off of the living room, one off-street parking space included, extra parking space is $100.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
12 Charles Lane
12 Charles Lane, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,725
825 sqft
Check out this bright and spacious tradition style 1 bedroom condo with updated kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors throughout, plenty of closet space, large master bedroom with walk in closet and private deck off the living room.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
1824 Hanover Street
1824 Hanover Street, Yorktown Heights, NY
Studio
$1,300
400 sqft
This is a nice large one room studio with open kitchen and full bath. Apartment entrance is from the back yard via enclosed porch/mudroom. Apartment has nice wood floors. Closet divider stays.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
39 Main Street
39 Main St, Irvington, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1600 sqft
INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY to live in the heart of Irvington! Steps from restaurants (many offering outside dining), parks, playgrounds, waterfront, the train station, the list goes on.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
101 Carpenter
101 Carpenter Avenue, Mount Kisco, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,695
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright, unit in The Manor. Close to shops, restaurants, medical, transportation, train. $20.00 per occupant with application, non-refundable. Wood floors. Ready for occupancy, sponsor unit.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
29 Carpenter Avenue
29 Carpenter Avenue, Mount Kisco, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
925 sqft
Luxury condo in the heart of Mt. Kisco. Hilltop Commons was built in 2006. This unit has hardwood floors and tile throughout. Wonderful kitchen featuring a center island, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
5 Park Street
5 Park Street, Nyack, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
900 sqft
Recently updated two-bedroom apartment in the heart of Nyack! Located at the corner of Main Street and Park...this great two-bedroom unit has bamboo floors, updated kitchen with granite counters and updated bathroom.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
34 Catherine Street
34 Catherine Street, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
725 sqft
Beautiful first floor 2 bedroom apartment. One block off the hustle & bustle of Main Street. Gleaming newly refinished Hardwood floors, panoramic front porch, and off street parking. Washer/dryer in unit.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Croton-on-Hudson, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Croton-on-Hudson renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

