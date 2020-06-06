All apartments in Coram
Find more places like Enclave at Charles Pond.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coram, NY
/
Enclave at Charles Pond
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:38 PM

Enclave at Charles Pond

1 Charles Pond Dr · (631) 237-9015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Coram
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY 11727
Coram

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 05-533 · Avail. Oct 6

$1,835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 924 sqft

Unit 02-212 · Avail. now

$1,931

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 723 sqft

Unit 04-426 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 907 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 08-821 · Avail. Sep 4

$2,376

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1102 sqft

Unit 02-231 · Avail. Sep 4

$2,434

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1257 sqft

Unit 07-715 · Avail. Aug 27

$2,488

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1198 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Enclave at Charles Pond.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
package receiving
We believe elevating where you live is about blending it seamlessly with how you live. We go to great lengths designing amenities and choosing locations that put everything within reach. Where you live, is where you come alive.

Amid the charming hamlet of Coram in the heart of Suffolk County is the magnificent Enclave at Charles Pond, you’ll find our one- and two-bedroom Coram apartments. Each of which is available in a number of different floor plans that come with convenience, resort-style amenities and a maintenance free lifestyle. That's Enclave Charles Pond, a community of apartments in Coram beautifully situated on 41 acres of peaceful seclusion from everyday life. You'll love the beautiful contemporary cabinetry and black appliances in the gourmet kitchens, as well as the full-sized washer and dryer in each of the apartments. The serene garden views from the balconies and patios will enchant you, and everywhere you turn, you'll see how Enclave has created these spaces just for

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $150 per applicant
Deposit: $750 with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $350 admin fee
Additional: Trash: $15 per month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $600 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; No dogs over 50lbs.
Storage Details: Storage units: $25-$45/month (based on size)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Enclave at Charles Pond have any available units?
Enclave at Charles Pond has 11 units available starting at $1,835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Coram, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coram Rent Report.
What amenities does Enclave at Charles Pond have?
Some of Enclave at Charles Pond's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Enclave at Charles Pond currently offering any rent specials?
Enclave at Charles Pond is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Enclave at Charles Pond pet-friendly?
Yes, Enclave at Charles Pond is pet friendly.
Does Enclave at Charles Pond offer parking?
Yes, Enclave at Charles Pond offers parking.
Does Enclave at Charles Pond have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Enclave at Charles Pond offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Enclave at Charles Pond have a pool?
Yes, Enclave at Charles Pond has a pool.
Does Enclave at Charles Pond have accessible units?
No, Enclave at Charles Pond does not have accessible units.
Does Enclave at Charles Pond have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Enclave at Charles Pond has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Enclave at Charles Pond?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr
Coram, NY 11727

Similar Pages

Coram 1 BedroomsCoram 2 Bedrooms
Coram Apartments with GymCoram Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Coram Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTWest Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTEast Haven, CTNorth Haven, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NY
East Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYNesconset, NYYaphank, NYBellport, NYSelden, NYRocky Point, NYBay Shore, NY
Southold, NYHampton Bays, NYBabylon, NYRiverhead, NYFarmingville, NYEast Farmingdale, NYNorthport, NYHicksville, NYWest Babylon, NYCutchogue, NYWestport, CTEast Quogue, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community CollegeYale University
Southern Connecticut State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity