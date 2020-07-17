All apartments in Copiague
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

55 TAYLOR AVENUE B3

55 Taylor Avenue · (646) 404-9770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

55 Taylor Avenue, Copiague, NY 11726

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit B3 · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 815 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
GGS HOLDINGS, INC - Property Id: 274239

Tenant's responsibilities: Gas, electric, rental insurance. Pet policy fee of: $50/per pet under 50lbs.
Management responsibility: water, trash landscaping, general maintenance.
Great environment, Enclosed. Central air. Washer & dryer in unit.
Convenient parking on premises.
Beautiful community.
Pet policy fee for Small pets under 50 lbs allowed

Gas station, convenience store school etc close b
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/55-taylor-avenue-copaigue-ny-unit-b3/274239
Property Id 274239

(RLNE5948192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 TAYLOR AVENUE B3 have any available units?
55 TAYLOR AVENUE B3 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 55 TAYLOR AVENUE B3 have?
Some of 55 TAYLOR AVENUE B3's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 TAYLOR AVENUE B3 currently offering any rent specials?
55 TAYLOR AVENUE B3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 TAYLOR AVENUE B3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 55 TAYLOR AVENUE B3 is pet friendly.
Does 55 TAYLOR AVENUE B3 offer parking?
Yes, 55 TAYLOR AVENUE B3 offers parking.
Does 55 TAYLOR AVENUE B3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55 TAYLOR AVENUE B3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 TAYLOR AVENUE B3 have a pool?
No, 55 TAYLOR AVENUE B3 does not have a pool.
Does 55 TAYLOR AVENUE B3 have accessible units?
No, 55 TAYLOR AVENUE B3 does not have accessible units.
Does 55 TAYLOR AVENUE B3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 TAYLOR AVENUE B3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 55 TAYLOR AVENUE B3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 55 TAYLOR AVENUE B3 has units with air conditioning.
