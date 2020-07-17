55 TAYLOR AVENUE B3

Amenities
GGS HOLDINGS, INC - Property Id: 274239
Tenant's responsibilities: Gas, electric, rental insurance. Pet policy fee of: $50/per pet under 50lbs.
Management responsibility: water, trash landscaping, general maintenance.
Great environment, Enclosed. Central air. Washer & dryer in unit.
Convenient parking on premises.
Beautiful community.
Pet policy fee for Small pets under 50 lbs allowed
Gas station, convenience store school etc close b
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/55-taylor-avenue-copaigue-ny-unit-b3/274239
Property Id 274239
(RLNE5948192)