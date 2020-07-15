28 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Commack, NY

There must be something in the water in Commack that makes people want to talk into a microphone at an audience: Both noted sportscaster Bob Costas and famed talk-show host Rosie O'Donnell hail from here.

Commack is a mid-size town of 36,256 people, on Long Island, New York. It got its name from the original Indian inhabitants, who called it the “pleasant land,” and ever since the town was created, people have enjoyed the beautiful scenery and relaxing feeling of the area. All of this comfort does come at a price, however, as Commack has some of the most expensive real estate in the entire country, and the commute can be a killer at 30 to 80 minutes. But most residents consider it a small price to pay. See more