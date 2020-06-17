Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Commack
Find more places like 6 Rimlet Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Commack, NY
/
6 Rimlet Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6 Rimlet Drive
6 Rimlet Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6 Rimlet Drive, Commack, NY 11725
Commack
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6 Rimlet Drive have any available units?
6 Rimlet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Commack, NY
.
Is 6 Rimlet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6 Rimlet Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Rimlet Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6 Rimlet Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Commack
.
Does 6 Rimlet Drive offer parking?
No, 6 Rimlet Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6 Rimlet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Rimlet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Rimlet Drive have a pool?
No, 6 Rimlet Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6 Rimlet Drive have accessible units?
No, 6 Rimlet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Rimlet Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Rimlet Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Rimlet Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Rimlet Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Stamford, CT
Milford city, CT
Norwalk, CT
Stratford, CT
Coram, NY
Glen Cove, NY
Hempstead, NY
Greenwich, CT
Mineola, NY
Central Islip, NY
Huntington Station, NY
Rockville Centre, NY
East Patchogue, NY
Hauppauge, NY
Darien, CT
Ronkonkoma, NY
East Massapequa, NY
Melville, NY
Smithtown, NY
Northport, NY
Islandia, NY
Huntington, NY
Bay Shore, NY
St. James, NY
West Islip, NY
West Babylon, NY
Nesconset, NY
East Islip, NY
East Farmingdale, NY
Babylon, NY
Setauket-East Setauket, NY
Farmingdale, NY
Bethpage, NY
Syosset, NY
Farmingville, NY
Port Jefferson, NY
Apartments Near Colleges
Norwalk Community College
Molloy College
Farmingdale State College