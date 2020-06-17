All apartments in Commack
Find more places like 6 Rimlet Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Commack, NY
/
6 Rimlet Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

6 Rimlet Drive

6 Rimlet Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6 Rimlet Drive, Commack, NY 11725
Commack

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Rimlet Drive have any available units?
6 Rimlet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commack, NY.
Is 6 Rimlet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6 Rimlet Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Rimlet Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6 Rimlet Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Commack.
Does 6 Rimlet Drive offer parking?
No, 6 Rimlet Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6 Rimlet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Rimlet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Rimlet Drive have a pool?
No, 6 Rimlet Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6 Rimlet Drive have accessible units?
No, 6 Rimlet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Rimlet Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Rimlet Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Rimlet Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Rimlet Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTStratford, CTCoram, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYRockville Centre, NY
East Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYSmithtown, NYNorthport, NYIslandia, NYHuntington, NYBay Shore, NYSt. James, NY
West Islip, NYWest Babylon, NYNesconset, NYEast Islip, NYEast Farmingdale, NYBabylon, NYSetauket-East Setauket, NYFarmingdale, NYBethpage, NYSyosset, NYFarmingville, NYPort Jefferson, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeMolloy College
Farmingdale State College