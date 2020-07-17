All apartments in Commack
Find more places like 20 Gamay Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Commack, NY
/
20 Gamay Court
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:40 AM

20 Gamay Court

20 Gamay Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

20 Gamay Court, Commack, NY 11725
Commack

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Ranch Side of Duplex in Country Woods. Three Bedroom, 2Full Bath with EIK, Living Rom, Sliders to Deck and Yard,CAC, Gas Heat, Cul de sac. Garage Storage. Pets Allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Gamay Court have any available units?
20 Gamay Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Commack, NY.
Is 20 Gamay Court currently offering any rent specials?
20 Gamay Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Gamay Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Gamay Court is pet friendly.
Does 20 Gamay Court offer parking?
Yes, 20 Gamay Court offers parking.
Does 20 Gamay Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Gamay Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Gamay Court have a pool?
No, 20 Gamay Court does not have a pool.
Does 20 Gamay Court have accessible units?
No, 20 Gamay Court does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Gamay Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Gamay Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Gamay Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Gamay Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTCoram, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYStratford, CTGreenwich, CTMineola, NYCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYRockville Centre, NY
East Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYNorthport, NYIslandia, NYHuntington, NYBay Shore, NYSt. James, NYWest Islip, NY
West Babylon, NYNesconset, NYLindenhurst, NYCopiague, NYFarmingdale, NYCentereach, NYAmityville, NYBethpage, NYPort Jefferson Station, NYSyosset, NYPort Jefferson, NYLevittown, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeMolloy College
Farmingdale State College