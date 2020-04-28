All apartments in Colonie
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:01 AM

20 GARDEN TERR

20 Garden Terrace · (518) 608-1502
Location

20 Garden Terrace, Colonie, NY 12205

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Gorgeous open floor plan, town home in the village of Colonie, 3 bed, 2 full bath, gas fireplace, SS appliances, large deck, vaulted ceilings, large unfinished basement with washer/dryer, garbage disposal, tilt-in easy wash windows and more! Lawn care, snow removal, maintenance and trash services included. No Pets Please. Available 7/1. Multiple Units Available. Virtual Showing Link (8B): https://photos.app.goo.gl/qipGgK3KQSQhXKsX9 Virtual Showing Link (15A): https://photos.app.goo.gl/X99RDBbrJ6fnLiKg8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 GARDEN TERR have any available units?
20 GARDEN TERR has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 GARDEN TERR have?
Some of 20 GARDEN TERR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 GARDEN TERR currently offering any rent specials?
20 GARDEN TERR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 GARDEN TERR pet-friendly?
No, 20 GARDEN TERR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colonie.
Does 20 GARDEN TERR offer parking?
No, 20 GARDEN TERR does not offer parking.
Does 20 GARDEN TERR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 GARDEN TERR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 GARDEN TERR have a pool?
No, 20 GARDEN TERR does not have a pool.
Does 20 GARDEN TERR have accessible units?
No, 20 GARDEN TERR does not have accessible units.
Does 20 GARDEN TERR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 GARDEN TERR has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 GARDEN TERR have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 GARDEN TERR does not have units with air conditioning.
