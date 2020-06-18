All apartments in Colonie
Find more places like 13 GARDEN TERR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colonie, NY
/
13 GARDEN TERR
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

13 GARDEN TERR

13 Garden Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Colonie
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13 Garden Terrace, Colonie, NY 12205

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Gorgeous open floor plan, town home in the village of Colonie, 3 bed, 2 full bath, gas fireplace, SS appliances, large deck, vaulted ceilings, large unfinished basement with washer/dryer, garbage disposal, tilt-in easy wash windows and more! Lawn care, snow removal, maintenance and trash services included. No Pets Please. Available 5/1. Multiple Units Available. Virtual Showing Link (8B): https://photos.app.goo.gl/qipGgK3KQSQhXKsX9 Virtual Showing Link (15A): https://photos.app.goo.gl/X99RDBbrJ6fnLiKg8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 GARDEN TERR have any available units?
13 GARDEN TERR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colonie, NY.
What amenities does 13 GARDEN TERR have?
Some of 13 GARDEN TERR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 GARDEN TERR currently offering any rent specials?
13 GARDEN TERR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 GARDEN TERR pet-friendly?
No, 13 GARDEN TERR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colonie.
Does 13 GARDEN TERR offer parking?
No, 13 GARDEN TERR does not offer parking.
Does 13 GARDEN TERR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 GARDEN TERR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 GARDEN TERR have a pool?
No, 13 GARDEN TERR does not have a pool.
Does 13 GARDEN TERR have accessible units?
No, 13 GARDEN TERR does not have accessible units.
Does 13 GARDEN TERR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 GARDEN TERR has units with dishwashers.
Does 13 GARDEN TERR have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 GARDEN TERR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Colonie 2 BedroomsColonie 3 Bedrooms
Colonie Apartments with Washer-DryerColonie Dog Friendly Apartments
Colonie Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albany, NYSaratoga Springs, NYCohoes, NYSchenectady, NYNiskayuna, NYBallston Spa, NY
Rensselaer, NYWestmere, NYVoorheesville, NYGreen Island, NYWatervliet, NY
Saugerties, NYCatskill, NYBennington, VTHudson, NYTroy, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Rensselaer Polytechnic InstituteThe College of Saint Rose
Schenectady County Community CollegeSUNY at Albany
SUNY Empire State College