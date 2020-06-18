13 GARDEN TERR

Amenities

Gorgeous open floor plan, town home in the village of Colonie, 3 bed, 2 full bath, gas fireplace, SS appliances, large deck, vaulted ceilings, large unfinished basement with washer/dryer, garbage disposal, tilt-in easy wash windows and more! Lawn care, snow removal, maintenance and trash services included. No Pets Please. Available 5/1. Multiple Units Available. Virtual Showing Link (8B): https://photos.app.goo.gl/qipGgK3KQSQhXKsX9 Virtual Showing Link (15A): https://photos.app.goo.gl/X99RDBbrJ6fnLiKg8