Cheektowaga, NY
6 Manlon Terrace
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:20 PM

6 Manlon Terrace

6 Manlon Terrace
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6 Manlon Terrace, Cheektowaga, NY 14225
Cleveland Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1305 sqft

Amenities

This delightful home located in Buffalo, NY is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, with a large front yard, all white finish in the living room with a fireplace, and a dining room with natural light. This home also comes with high ceilings, a large master bedroom, a spacious basement great for extra strorage, a porch with a cover over it, an attached garge in the back, mature trees in the backyard, and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.

Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!

*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Manlon Terrace have any available units?
6 Manlon Terrace has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6 Manlon Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
6 Manlon Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Manlon Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Manlon Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 6 Manlon Terrace offer parking?
No, 6 Manlon Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 6 Manlon Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Manlon Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Manlon Terrace have a pool?
No, 6 Manlon Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 6 Manlon Terrace have accessible units?
No, 6 Manlon Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Manlon Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Manlon Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Manlon Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Manlon Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
