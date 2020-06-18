110 Losson Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking pool

2 Bed w/ Balcony in Cheektowaga. Heat Included - Property Id: 247753



PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE TO APPLY www.adcoapts.com

Welcome home to this spacious, wide-open floor plan in Cheektowaga. You'll be cozy inside for the colder months with Heat and Water included, and still, have a view of all the seasons from your balcony with a sliding glass door.

Losson Garden Apartments provide plenty of well-maintained green spaces, convenient carport, and snow removal.

You will be conveniently located minutes from the I-90 Thruway, Galleria Mall, retail and grocery shopping. You'll be twenty minutes or less from anywhere you want to be!

* HEAT, hot and cold WATER are included

* Range, refrigerator, dishwasher, range and hood

* Ceiling fans and air conditioning

* Balcony

* Carport

* Private storage area

* Swimming pool

* On-site coin-operated laundry

* Snow removal

* Cats and dog ok.

**Photos are meant to represent sample finishes and may not be of the actual apartment.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247753

