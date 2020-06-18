110 Losson Rd

Amenities
2 Bed w/ Balcony in Cheektowaga. Heat Included - Property Id: 247753
Welcome home to this spacious, wide-open floor plan in Cheektowaga. You'll be cozy inside for the colder months with Heat and Water included, and still, have a view of all the seasons from your balcony with a sliding glass door.
Losson Garden Apartments provide plenty of well-maintained green spaces, convenient carport, and snow removal.
You will be conveniently located minutes from the I-90 Thruway, Galleria Mall, retail and grocery shopping. You'll be twenty minutes or less from anywhere you want to be!
* HEAT, hot and cold WATER are included
* Range, refrigerator, dishwasher, range and hood
* Ceiling fans and air conditioning
* Balcony
* Carport
* Private storage area
* Swimming pool
* On-site coin-operated laundry
* Snow removal
* Cats and dog ok.
**Photos are meant to represent sample finishes and may not be of the actual apartment.
