Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

110 Losson Rd

110 Losson Road · (386) 344-5209
Location

110 Losson Road, Cheektowaga, NY 14227
Bellevue

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1015 · Avail. now

$1,015

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
2 Bed w/ Balcony in Cheektowaga. Heat Included - Property Id: 247753

PLEASE GO TO OUR WEBSITE TO APPLY www.adcoapts.com
Welcome home to this spacious, wide-open floor plan in Cheektowaga. You'll be cozy inside for the colder months with Heat and Water included, and still, have a view of all the seasons from your balcony with a sliding glass door.
Losson Garden Apartments provide plenty of well-maintained green spaces, convenient carport, and snow removal.
You will be conveniently located minutes from the I-90 Thruway, Galleria Mall, retail and grocery shopping. You'll be twenty minutes or less from anywhere you want to be!
* HEAT, hot and cold WATER are included
* Range, refrigerator, dishwasher, range and hood
* Ceiling fans and air conditioning
* Balcony
* Carport
* Private storage area
* Swimming pool
* On-site coin-operated laundry
* Snow removal
* Cats and dog ok.
**Photos are meant to represent sample finishes and may not be of the actual apartment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247753
Property Id 247753

(RLNE5843211)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

