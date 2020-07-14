Amenities

Hawthorne Court is a luxury apartment complex in Long Island that is ready to welcome you home! At our pet-friendly apartments in Suffolk County, NY, we offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom floor plans that feature elegant details that enhance every lifestyle. Our community is also packed with amazing amenities for residents to enjoy. Find your new home at Hawthorne Court today! Step into any floor plan at our luxury Long Island apartments and find well-equipped kitchens with gas or electric appliances, frost-free refrigerators, thermal-pane windows, and convenient climate control features with cross ventilation. Select units are newly renovated with private entrances, walk-in closets, balconies or patios, and spa-inspired bathrooms with ceramic tile, deep soaking tubs. A selection of our luxury apartments in New York will even include stackable washers and dryers! Residents can also take advantage of our communal features at Hawthorne Court. They will quickly ...