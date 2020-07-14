All apartments in Central Islip
Hawthorne Court

211 Hawthorne Ave 9 · (708) 340-6605
Location

211 Hawthorne Ave 9, Central Islip, NY 11722
Central Islip

Price and availability

VERIFIED 30 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 14 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Unit 114 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Unit 379 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 115 · Avail. Sep 15

$2,046

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 295 · Avail. now

$2,751

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Unit 425 · Avail. now

$3,094

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hawthorne Court.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
extra storage
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
courtyard
Hawthorne Court is a luxury apartment complex in Long Island that is ready to welcome you home! At our pet-friendly apartments in Suffolk County, NY, we offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom floor plans that feature elegant details that enhance every lifestyle. Our community is also packed with amazing amenities for residents to enjoy. Find your new home at Hawthorne Court today! Step into any floor plan at our luxury Long Island apartments and find well-equipped kitchens with gas or electric appliances, frost-free refrigerators, thermal-pane windows, and convenient climate control features with cross ventilation. Select units are newly renovated with private entrances, walk-in closets, balconies or patios, and spa-inspired bathrooms with ceramic tile, deep soaking tubs. A selection of our luxury apartments in New York will even include stackable washers and dryers! Residents can also take advantage of our communal features at Hawthorne Court. They will quickly ...

Nitty Gritty

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hawthorne Court have any available units?
Hawthorne Court has 31 units available starting at $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hawthorne Court have?
Some of Hawthorne Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hawthorne Court currently offering any rent specials?
Hawthorne Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hawthorne Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Hawthorne Court is pet friendly.
Does Hawthorne Court offer parking?
Yes, Hawthorne Court offers parking.
Does Hawthorne Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hawthorne Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hawthorne Court have a pool?
Yes, Hawthorne Court has a pool.
Does Hawthorne Court have accessible units?
Yes, Hawthorne Court has accessible units.
Does Hawthorne Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hawthorne Court has units with dishwashers.
Does Hawthorne Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hawthorne Court has units with air conditioning.
