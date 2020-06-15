Rent Calculator
Home
/
Centereach, NY
/
19 Cayuga Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:33 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
19 Cayuga Avenue
19 Cayuga Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
19 Cayuga Avenue, Centereach, NY 11720
Centereach
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 3 years ago
Updated kitchen and baths
5 beds, 2 bath
Laundry in unfinished basement
10 min from SBU
No broker fee!
1 month security
Tenant responsible for utilities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19 Cayuga Avenue have any available units?
19 Cayuga Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Centereach, NY
.
Is 19 Cayuga Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
19 Cayuga Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Cayuga Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 19 Cayuga Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Centereach
.
Does 19 Cayuga Avenue offer parking?
No, 19 Cayuga Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 19 Cayuga Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Cayuga Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Cayuga Avenue have a pool?
No, 19 Cayuga Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 19 Cayuga Avenue have accessible units?
No, 19 Cayuga Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Cayuga Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Cayuga Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Cayuga Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Cayuga Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
