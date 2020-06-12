/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:21 PM
101 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cedarhurst, NY
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
404 Pearsall Avenue
404 Pearsall Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Bright & Sunny Great 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, Renovated Apt W/Full Finished Basement, Large Eik W/Quartz Countertops, Dishwasher, Gas Stove, Washer/Dryer, Gleaming HW Floors, Use Of Yard, Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
559 Arlington Pl
559 Arlington Place, Cedarhurst, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 559 Arlington Pl in Cedarhurst. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
258 Washington Ave
258 Washington Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Great Rental opportunity in the heart of Cedarhurst. Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Baths. 1st Floor with Full Finished Basement. Private access to the rear yard & Parking/Private Driveway. Laundry Room. Renovated Kitchen & Baths.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
540 Lincoln Street
540 Lincoln Street, Cedarhurst, NY
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 540 Lincoln Street in Cedarhurst. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
45 Locust Avenue
45 Locust Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY
Renovated top to bottom in 2017, new hardwood floors, open layout, high end appliances, alarm, in-ground sprinklers, security cameras, walking distance to train, shopping and park.
Results within 1 mile of Cedarhurst
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
823 Peninsula Boulevard
823 Peninsula Boulevard, Woodmere, NY
Spacious 6 Bedroom Home, LR W/Vaulted Ceilings & Fplc, Oversized Den W/Fplc, Lg Family Rm, CAC, 5 Bedrooms On One Level, Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
540 Green Place
540 Green Place, Woodmere, NY
4 Bedroom Ranch In Woodmere Park. Renovated Eik W/Granite Countertops, Updated Appliances & Cabinets. Igs, 2 Car Garage. Move Right In, Quiet Residential Tree Lined Street.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Inwood
1 Unit Available
211 Spring Street
211 Spring Street, Inwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
THIS IS A GREAT 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT ON THE 1 ST FLOOR WITH LIVING ROOM,DINING ROOM,KITCHEN AND FULL BATHROOM. NEW CARPETS,NEW WINDOWS. CLOSE TO PARK, INWOOD TRAIN STATION,N30 & N31 BUS AND PUBLIC LAUNDRY.NO PETS,NO SMOKING,NO WASH ,NO DRYER.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
682 Longacre Avenue
682 Longacre Avenue, Woodmere, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location on quiet street. Newly constructed bathrooms. Large family room. EIK overlooking beautiful property. Three bedrooms 2.5 bath split level.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
723 Hungry Harbor Rd
723 Hungry Harbor Road, Woodmere, NY
Extraordinary Custom Build colonial Nestled In North Woodmere. Fully Equipped Rare Beauty Of Excellence & Perfection. Specious Living Room With High Ceilings. Family Room With Fire Place & Sliding Doors Leading To Beautiful Backyard.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
763 Cedar Lane
763 Cedar Lane, Woodmere, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Beautiful spacious colonial in the heart of Woodmere close to shopping and transportation. Solar panels.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
219 Pearsall Pl
219 Pearsall Place, Woodmere, NY
Immaculate high ranch on quiet Woodmere block in the center of town. kosher granite eik with 2 ovens, cac, private enclosed yard.
Results within 5 miles of Cedarhurst
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Rochdale
1 Unit Available
169-14 144th Road
169-14 144th Road, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
With A 180 Degree View Of The Queens Skyline, This Second Floor Castle Offers Three Gorgeous Bedrooms, A Remarkable Combo Kitchen Delightfully Leading Into The Spacious Living/Dining Area wonderfully Mirrored to give The Visual Illusion Of A Grand
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
450 W Valley Stream Boulevard
450 West Valley Stream Boulevard, Valley Stream, NY
2 Level House (1st Floor and 2nd Floor Only, No Basement Access).Spacious Room Throughout this Lovely Detach Expanded Tudor/Colonial. Main Level features LR w/fplc, FDR, Modern Kit, 1/2 Bath, Additional Large Extension Can Be Family Room or Bedroom.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
St. Albans
1 Unit Available
11711 199st St. Alban 3
11711 199th St, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1150 sqft
New three bedrooms with backyard 1st floor - Property Id: 292135 New renovations 3bedrooms on 1st floor With backyard U pay own utilities Good neighborhood Near linden bus Q4 Need good income Working program will be okay too Rajesh Raj
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Malverne
1 Unit Available
180 Rolling St
180 Rolling Street, Malverne, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2175 sqft
3 br house for rent - Property Id: 250285 Totally Renovated Home w/ All High-End Upgrades! This Home Boasts a Custom Kitchen w/ Quartz Ctrps/ SS Appls (Frig w/ Wifi), 2 Brand New Baths (1 w/ Jacuzzi & 1 w/ Body Jets), Living Rm w/ Fpl, 3 Huge Bdrms
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Brookville
1 Unit Available
147-19 230th St
147-19 230th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1500 sqft
Beautifully renovated spacious apartment Should have good credit and income
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Elmont
1 Unit Available
19 Interstate Street
19 I Street, Elmont, NY
A gorgeous colonial, all newly renovated with a beautiful decor. New kitchen with new appliances, new bathrooms, new windows, molding, doors hardware and new flooring.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
42 E Hawthorne Avenue
42 East Hawthorne Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Price Reduced!!! Diamond Condition for this 3 BR 2 Full Baths Apt, Spacious Living Room, Modern Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Two Door Fridge, Dishwasher, Granite Counter Tops.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Laurelton
1 Unit Available
226-24 141 Avenue
226-24 141st Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Quiet tree lined street with center mall garden. Bright and brand new on the 2nd floor. Open concept living/dining centered within 3 windowed bedrooms and sleek eat-in kitchen. Modern white bathroom.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Far Rockaway
1 Unit Available
611 Beach 68 Street
611 Beach 68th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,401
Renovated 4 Bedroom/1 Bath Nestled on a Beautiful Tree Lined Street of Far Rockaway.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Rochdale
1 Unit Available
132-30 159th Street
132-30 159th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 132-30 159th Street in Queens. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Brookville
1 Unit Available
229-03 148th Avenue
229-03 148th Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Beautiful Three Bedroom Rental | Spacious Living Room w/Lovely Dining Room Area | Accommodating One and Half Bath | MUST SEE! WON'T LAST!
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Far Rockaway
1 Unit Available
173 Beach 25th Street
173 Beach 25th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Private Beach Bungalow Home with ongoing work from full gut renovation, Located near the beach. This cozy home features 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, an Eat-in kitchen, Living Room and a huge storage space.
