Amenities

Cazenovia Village Apartments, right in the heart of Cazenovia, offer affordable living for those over 62 years of age, or disabled at any age. Cazenovia Village Apartments is a pet-friendly community, convenient to shopping, restaurants and medical facilities, and countless other features; some of which include:



• On the bus line and less than 1/2 mile to Kinney Drugs, Tops Markets, Banks,

and the post office

• 24-Hour Emergency maintenance

• On-site Property Management

• Secured entry & many safety features

• Coin operated laundry on each floor

• Rent is based on income.



**Income Limits Do Apply for this Property**



