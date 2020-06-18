Amenities
Cazenovia Village Apartments, right in the heart of Cazenovia, offer affordable living for those over 62 years of age, or disabled at any age. Cazenovia Village Apartments is a pet-friendly community, convenient to shopping, restaurants and medical facilities, and countless other features; some of which include:
• On the bus line and less than 1/2 mile to Kinney Drugs, Tops Markets, Banks,
and the post office
• 24-Hour Emergency maintenance
• On-site Property Management
• Secured entry & many safety features
• Coin operated laundry on each floor
• Rent is based on income.
**Income Limits Do Apply for this Property**
(RLNE2853055)