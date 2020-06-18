All apartments in Cazenovia
Cazenovia Village Apartments
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

Cazenovia Village Apartments

24 Nelson Street · (315) 815-5015
Location

24 Nelson Street, Cazenovia, NY 13035

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
24hr maintenance
Cazenovia Village Apartments, right in the heart of Cazenovia, offer affordable living for those over 62 years of age, or disabled at any age. Cazenovia Village Apartments is a pet-friendly community, convenient to shopping, restaurants and medical facilities, and countless other features; some of which include:

• On the bus line and less than 1/2 mile to Kinney Drugs, Tops Markets, Banks,
and the post office
• 24-Hour Emergency maintenance
• On-site Property Management
• Secured entry & many safety features
• Coin operated laundry on each floor
• Rent is based on income.

**Income Limits Do Apply for this Property**

(RLNE2853055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cazenovia Village Apartments have any available units?
Cazenovia Village Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cazenovia, NY.
What amenities does Cazenovia Village Apartments have?
Some of Cazenovia Village Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cazenovia Village Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Cazenovia Village Apartments isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cazenovia Village Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Cazenovia Village Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Cazenovia Village Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Cazenovia Village Apartments does offer parking.
Does Cazenovia Village Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cazenovia Village Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cazenovia Village Apartments have a pool?
No, Cazenovia Village Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Cazenovia Village Apartments have accessible units?
No, Cazenovia Village Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Cazenovia Village Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Cazenovia Village Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Cazenovia Village Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Cazenovia Village Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
