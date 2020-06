Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

FIRST and SECOND FLOOR

Two bedrooms. Two-story attached cottage with private entrance. Living room with crown molding, ceiling fan/light w/remote control, gas fireplace. Formal dining room with crown molding and chandelier. Hardwood floors throughout. Ceramic tiled kitchen with stainless steel fridge and dishwasher, deluxe stainless steel stove. Second floor has two bedrooms with large closets. Deluxe marble and tile bath with tub and pedestal sink. $1650/month. See apartments-ithaca.com



(RLNE5726418)