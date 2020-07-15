All apartments in Cayuga Heights
1006 Hanshaw road Ithaca NY 14850
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:14 PM

1006 Hanshaw road Ithaca NY 14850

1006 Hanshaw Road · (607) 279-0595
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1006 Hanshaw Road, Cayuga Heights, NY 14850

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1006 Hanshaw road Ithaca NY 14850 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1006 Hanshaw road Ithaca NY 14850 Available 08/01/20 Classic charm awaits you in this renovated 1937 four-bedroom, 2.5 bath Cayuga Heights home perched on the highest parcel in the Heights.
This home features:
* Beautiful surroundings: Sun-filled rooms with views in all directions.
* Gardens: Two fenced gardens with the best (glacial moraine) soil in Ithaca, a fenced berry patch and terraced lawns.
* Privacy: More than 1.5 private acres backing onto 2+ acres of protected land, including a secluded pond and woods. A bird watcher&rsquo;s paradise.
* Convenience: 3 minute walk to Community Corners shopping and TCAT bus stop; 8 minute bicycle ride or 22 minute walk to Cornell University&rsquo;s North Campus.
* Economy: Substantial insulation and new windows keep utilities low.

1006 Hanshaw has a welcoming flagstone porch that opens onto the tiled entry. Ample closet space and a separate study. Formal dining room with custom sideboard opens onto lawn through French doors. Outdoor patio area for enjoying the summer breezes.
An oak staircase brings you upstairs to the four bright bedrooms and two full baths. Master suite includes walk-in closet, sitting area, and full private bath. Red oak floors, new tile, and some wall-to-wall carpet.
Two-car garage, workshop and laundry on the basement level.
Pets are OK.
Available July 1st. . Prefer one year lease.
$2,400/month plus (not including) utilities.
Due to COVID-19 no tours available until June 30th.

(RLNE5921630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 Hanshaw road Ithaca NY 14850 have any available units?
1006 Hanshaw road Ithaca NY 14850 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1006 Hanshaw road Ithaca NY 14850 have?
Some of 1006 Hanshaw road Ithaca NY 14850's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 Hanshaw road Ithaca NY 14850 currently offering any rent specials?
1006 Hanshaw road Ithaca NY 14850 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 Hanshaw road Ithaca NY 14850 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1006 Hanshaw road Ithaca NY 14850 is pet friendly.
Does 1006 Hanshaw road Ithaca NY 14850 offer parking?
Yes, 1006 Hanshaw road Ithaca NY 14850 offers parking.
Does 1006 Hanshaw road Ithaca NY 14850 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1006 Hanshaw road Ithaca NY 14850 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 Hanshaw road Ithaca NY 14850 have a pool?
No, 1006 Hanshaw road Ithaca NY 14850 does not have a pool.
Does 1006 Hanshaw road Ithaca NY 14850 have accessible units?
No, 1006 Hanshaw road Ithaca NY 14850 does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 Hanshaw road Ithaca NY 14850 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1006 Hanshaw road Ithaca NY 14850 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1006 Hanshaw road Ithaca NY 14850 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1006 Hanshaw road Ithaca NY 14850 does not have units with air conditioning.
