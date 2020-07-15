Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1006 Hanshaw road Ithaca NY 14850 Available 08/01/20 Classic charm awaits you in this renovated 1937 four-bedroom, 2.5 bath Cayuga Heights home perched on the highest parcel in the Heights.

This home features:

* Beautiful surroundings: Sun-filled rooms with views in all directions.

* Gardens: Two fenced gardens with the best (glacial moraine) soil in Ithaca, a fenced berry patch and terraced lawns.

* Privacy: More than 1.5 private acres backing onto 2+ acres of protected land, including a secluded pond and woods. A bird watcher’s paradise.

* Convenience: 3 minute walk to Community Corners shopping and TCAT bus stop; 8 minute bicycle ride or 22 minute walk to Cornell University’s North Campus.

* Economy: Substantial insulation and new windows keep utilities low.



1006 Hanshaw has a welcoming flagstone porch that opens onto the tiled entry. Ample closet space and a separate study. Formal dining room with custom sideboard opens onto lawn through French doors. Outdoor patio area for enjoying the summer breezes.

An oak staircase brings you upstairs to the four bright bedrooms and two full baths. Master suite includes walk-in closet, sitting area, and full private bath. Red oak floors, new tile, and some wall-to-wall carpet.

Two-car garage, workshop and laundry on the basement level.

Pets are OK.

Available July 1st. . Prefer one year lease.

$2,400/month plus (not including) utilities.

Due to COVID-19 no tours available until June 30th.



(RLNE5921630)