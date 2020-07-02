36 Twisting Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Don't miss this crisp, clean, updated offering. Imagine the perfect ranch nestled in fruit trees with total privacy. Features an in ground pool, two brick full wall fireplaces, three full, spacious, baths. Potential for a sprawling in-law apartment. Deeded 100 feet of pristine Skaneateles lake rights with stunning views. An oversized two car attached garage with electric door openers welcomes you to one floor living at its finest. Enjoy the great floor plan with kitchen family room combo, formal living and dining room, den/office with access to a rear deck. This true ranch nestled in trees on three acres provides a quality lifestyle. Freshly painted,crisp, clean, great colors amazing opportunity. Enjoy boating, fishing, and swimming from Lake rights for a year around vacation lifestyle.