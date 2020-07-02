All apartments in Cayuga County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

36 Twisting Lane

36 Twisting Lane · (315) 263-3141
Location

36 Twisting Lane, Cayuga County, NY 13152

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1864 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Don't miss this crisp, clean, updated offering. Imagine the perfect ranch nestled in fruit trees with total privacy. Features an in ground pool, two brick full wall fireplaces, three full, spacious, baths. Potential for a sprawling in-law apartment. Deeded 100 feet of pristine Skaneateles lake rights with stunning views. An oversized two car attached garage with electric door openers welcomes you to one floor living at its finest. Enjoy the great floor plan with kitchen family room combo, formal living and dining room, den/office with access to a rear deck. This true ranch nestled in trees on three acres provides a quality lifestyle. Freshly painted,crisp, clean, great colors amazing opportunity. Enjoy boating, fishing, and swimming from Lake rights for a year around vacation lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Twisting Lane have any available units?
36 Twisting Lane has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 36 Twisting Lane have?
Some of 36 Twisting Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Twisting Lane currently offering any rent specials?
36 Twisting Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Twisting Lane pet-friendly?
No, 36 Twisting Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cayuga County.
Does 36 Twisting Lane offer parking?
Yes, 36 Twisting Lane offers parking.
Does 36 Twisting Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36 Twisting Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Twisting Lane have a pool?
Yes, 36 Twisting Lane has a pool.
Does 36 Twisting Lane have accessible units?
No, 36 Twisting Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Twisting Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 Twisting Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Twisting Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Twisting Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
