Carthage, NY
266 State St Apt 2
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

266 State St Apt 2

266 State Street · (315) 783-6455
Location

266 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Village of Carthage Completely Remodeled 3 Bedroom / 1 Full bath apartment. The kitchen has new cabinets, countertops and appliances to include refrigerator, electric stove, microwave and dishwasher. Fall in love with the original brick accent walls in the Living Room and 2 bedrooms. If you are looking for storage this apartment has a spacious pantry and walk in closets. Rent price includes heat, water, sewer, refuse disposal and recycling. There is one stall of a garage available for an additional $75 a month as well. Pets upon approval This rental won't last long so schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1100
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 266 State St Apt 2 have any available units?
266 State St Apt 2 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 266 State St Apt 2 have?
Some of 266 State St Apt 2's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 266 State St Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
266 State St Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 266 State St Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 266 State St Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 266 State St Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 266 State St Apt 2 offers parking.
Does 266 State St Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 266 State St Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 266 State St Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 266 State St Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 266 State St Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 266 State St Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 266 State St Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 266 State St Apt 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 266 State St Apt 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 266 State St Apt 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
