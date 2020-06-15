266 State St Apartment 2

Amenities

Village of Carthage Completely Remodeled 3 Bedroom / 1 Full bath apartment - Village of Carthage Completely Remodeled 3 Bedroom / 1 Full bath apartment. The kitchen has new cabinets, countertops and appliances to include refrigerator, electric stove, microwave and dishwasher. Fall in love with the original brick accent walls in the Living Room and 2 bedrooms. If you are looking for storage this apartment has a spacious pantry and walk in closets. Rent price includes heat, water, sewer, refuse disposal and recycling. There is one stall of a garage available for an additional $75 a month as well. Pets upon approval This rental won't last long so schedule your showing today!



(RLNE3909537)