Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible dog park gym parking putting green 24hr maintenance garage internet access cc payments e-payments hot tub new construction online portal

The Links at CenterPointe offers townhomes for rent in Canandaigua, NY. With two-and three-bedroom floor plans, both ranch-style and two-story, you'll find exactly the layout you are looking for. Enjoy a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, plus an in-home washer & dryer and central air conditioning. Our walk-in closets provide additional storage, and there's a fireplace to keep you cozy on a cool evening. We are pet friendly, happy to welcome your cats and dogs to our community. Our location, just five minutes from the heart of Canandaigua, can't be beat. You're also close to the NYS thruway for an easy trip anywhere, and Rochester is just a short drive away.