Canandaigua, NY
Links at CenterPointe
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 AM

Links at CenterPointe

2227 Brickyard Rd · (585) 304-0489
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2227 Brickyard Rd, Canandaigua, NY 14424

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5564 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,765

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1356 sqft

Unit 2233 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1356 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2361 · Avail. Sep 22

$2,040

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1431 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Links at CenterPointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
dog park
gym
parking
putting green
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
new construction
online portal
The Links at CenterPointe offers townhomes for rent in Canandaigua, NY. With two-and three-bedroom floor plans, both ranch-style and two-story, you'll find exactly the layout you are looking for. Enjoy a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops, plus an in-home washer & dryer and central air conditioning. Our walk-in closets provide additional storage, and there's a fireplace to keep you cozy on a cool evening. We are pet friendly, happy to welcome your cats and dogs to our community. Our location, just five minutes from the heart of Canandaigua, can't be beat. You're also close to the NYS thruway for an easy trip anywhere, and Rochester is just a short drive away.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $20
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: Additional: Renter’s insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2 pets per home
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Akita, Chow, Doberman, Hybrid wolf, Pit bull/Staffordshire terrier, Rottweiler
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Links at CenterPointe have any available units?
Links at CenterPointe has 3 units available starting at $1,765 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Links at CenterPointe have?
Some of Links at CenterPointe's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Links at CenterPointe currently offering any rent specials?
Links at CenterPointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Links at CenterPointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Links at CenterPointe is pet friendly.
Does Links at CenterPointe offer parking?
Yes, Links at CenterPointe offers parking.
Does Links at CenterPointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Links at CenterPointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Links at CenterPointe have a pool?
No, Links at CenterPointe does not have a pool.
Does Links at CenterPointe have accessible units?
Yes, Links at CenterPointe has accessible units.
Does Links at CenterPointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Links at CenterPointe has units with dishwashers.
Does Links at CenterPointe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Links at CenterPointe has units with air conditioning.
