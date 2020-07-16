All apartments in Canandaigua
Find more places like
69 Parrish Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Canandaigua, NY
/
69 Parrish Street
Last updated June 25 2020 at 1:43 PM

69 Parrish Street

69 Parrish Street · (585) 310-0234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

69 Parrish Street, Canandaigua, NY 14424

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Fresh, clean and attractive apartment in Non-smoking building. Great neighbors. Great location. You will love it.

The apartment includes a stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Living room, dining area, one bedroom and kitchen. Ample closet space. Newer appliances. On-site laundry and off street parking. Rent includes heat, garbage, water and snow removal. One year lease and a one month security deposit are required. No dogs. Call 585-310-0234 for a viewing or visit us at www.staffordstreet.com and complete an application to rent.
We Love Great Tenants!
Must have verifiable income, good credit and references.
Monthly Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent.
A minimum of a one year lease is required.
Security Deposit and First month rent due prior to move in.
Non-Smoking Property.
A cat is considered with an additional non-refundable security deposit and monthly pet fee.
No Dogs.

Walk to down town Canandaigua shops and restaurants. Walk to the Lake. Close to everything!

You will find us across the street from Casa Italiana bakery and deli and super close to Thompson Hospital and FLCC. We are a convenient thirty second walk to a convenience store and just one block from 332 and 5 and 20. Wegmans and Tim Horton's are just a short drive.

Watch the Fourth of July fire works from the parking lot! Walk to the pier for ice-cream or enjoy live music at a nearby restaurant. Walk to Kershaw Park. Great place if you like to spend time downtown for all the summer or winter festivities!

But best of all there is water access off the parking lot for fishing or a canoe. Drop your canoe and PADDLE out to Canandaigua Lake!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 69 Parrish Street have any available units?
69 Parrish Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Canandaigua, NY.
What amenities does 69 Parrish Street have?
Some of 69 Parrish Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69 Parrish Street currently offering any rent specials?
69 Parrish Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 Parrish Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 69 Parrish Street is pet friendly.
Does 69 Parrish Street offer parking?
Yes, 69 Parrish Street offers parking.
Does 69 Parrish Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 69 Parrish Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 Parrish Street have a pool?
No, 69 Parrish Street does not have a pool.
Does 69 Parrish Street have accessible units?
No, 69 Parrish Street does not have accessible units.
Does 69 Parrish Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 69 Parrish Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 69 Parrish Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 69 Parrish Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Links at CenterPointe
2227 Brickyard Rd
Canandaigua, NY 14424

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rochester, NYWebster, NYFairport, NYVictor, NYBrockport, NYEast Rochester, NYHilton, NYSpencerport, NYAvon, NYScottsville, NYIrondequoit, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Rochester Institute of TechnologyUniversity of RochesterSaint John Fisher CollegeSUNY College at BrockportRoberts Wesleyan College