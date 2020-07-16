69 Parrish Street.

Amenities

Fresh, clean and attractive apartment in Non-smoking building. Great neighbors. Great location. You will love it.



The apartment includes a stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Living room, dining area, one bedroom and kitchen. Ample closet space. Newer appliances. On-site laundry and off street parking. Rent includes heat, garbage, water and snow removal. One year lease and a one month security deposit are required. No dogs. Call 585-310-0234 for a viewing or visit us at www.staffordstreet.com and complete an application to rent.

We Love Great Tenants!

Must have verifiable income, good credit and references.

Monthly Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent.

A minimum of a one year lease is required.

Security Deposit and First month rent due prior to move in.

Non-Smoking Property.

A cat is considered with an additional non-refundable security deposit and monthly pet fee.

No Dogs.



Walk to down town Canandaigua shops and restaurants. Walk to the Lake. Close to everything!



You will find us across the street from Casa Italiana bakery and deli and super close to Thompson Hospital and FLCC. We are a convenient thirty second walk to a convenience store and just one block from 332 and 5 and 20. Wegmans and Tim Horton's are just a short drive.



Watch the Fourth of July fire works from the parking lot! Walk to the pier for ice-cream or enjoy live music at a nearby restaurant. Walk to Kershaw Park. Great place if you like to spend time downtown for all the summer or winter festivities!



But best of all there is water access off the parking lot for fishing or a canoe. Drop your canoe and PADDLE out to Canandaigua Lake!

Contact us to schedule a showing.