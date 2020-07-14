Steeplechase at Weatheridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool putting green bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court 24hr maintenance carport cc payments coffee bar community garden concierge e-payments fire pit guest parking hot tub online portal

Steeplechase Apartment Homes is nestled on 16 wooded acres in Camillus, NY and offers resort style amenities! We offer a quiet country setting that is just a short distance to downtown Syracuse. Choose from several spacious and inviting floor plans, from studio to two-bedroom apartments. Each home features all the amenities your busy lifestyle demands: central air conditioning, dishwasher, plush wall-to-wall carpeting, patio or balcony, and separate dining room. Many apartment homes feature the warmth of a fireplace and the convenience of washer & dryer connections. Simply step out your front door for a day of shopping or just relax in the comfort of your new apartment home. If the great outdoors suits your style, relax poolside for the day, play a game of tennis, or get a workout in using our state-of-the-art Fitness Center. Come enjoy the good life at Steeplechase Apartment Homes, and bring your pets!