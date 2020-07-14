All apartments in Camillus
Steeplechase at Weatheridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 AM

Steeplechase at Weatheridge

5625 W Genesee St · (315) 238-5332
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5625 W Genesee St, Camillus, NY 13031
Camillus

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit E302 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit A208 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit A502 · Avail. now

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1070 sqft

Unit C310 · Avail. now

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1070 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Steeplechase at Weatheridge.

Amenities

w/d hookup
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
tennis court
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
community garden
concierge
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
Steeplechase Apartment Homes is nestled on 16 wooded acres in Camillus, NY and offers resort style amenities! We offer a quiet country setting that is just a short distance to downtown Syracuse. Choose from several spacious and inviting floor plans, from studio to two-bedroom apartments. Each home features all the amenities your busy lifestyle demands: central air conditioning, dishwasher, plush wall-to-wall carpeting, patio or balcony, and separate dining room. Many apartment homes feature the warmth of a fireplace and the convenience of washer & dryer connections. Simply step out your front door for a day of shopping or just relax in the comfort of your new apartment home. If the great outdoors suits your style, relax poolside for the day, play a game of tennis, or get a workout in using our state-of-the-art Fitness Center. Come enjoy the good life at Steeplechase Apartment Homes, and bring your pets!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $20
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: Additional: Renter’s insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2 pets per home
rent: $40 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Chow, Pit bull/Staffordshire terrier, Rottweiler
Parking Details: carports $30 & garages $75. Surface lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: $10

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Steeplechase at Weatheridge have any available units?
Steeplechase at Weatheridge has 9 units available starting at $1,110 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Steeplechase at Weatheridge have?
Some of Steeplechase at Weatheridge's amenities include w/d hookup, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Steeplechase at Weatheridge currently offering any rent specials?
Steeplechase at Weatheridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Steeplechase at Weatheridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Steeplechase at Weatheridge is pet friendly.
Does Steeplechase at Weatheridge offer parking?
Yes, Steeplechase at Weatheridge offers parking.
Does Steeplechase at Weatheridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Steeplechase at Weatheridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Steeplechase at Weatheridge have a pool?
Yes, Steeplechase at Weatheridge has a pool.
Does Steeplechase at Weatheridge have accessible units?
No, Steeplechase at Weatheridge does not have accessible units.
Does Steeplechase at Weatheridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Steeplechase at Weatheridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Steeplechase at Weatheridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Steeplechase at Weatheridge has units with air conditioning.
