Canal Crossing Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:01 AM

Canal Crossing Apartments

130 Saddlestone Pl · (315) 276-3003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

130 Saddlestone Pl, Camillus, NY 13031

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 133B · Avail. Aug 8

$1,460

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 901 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 127A · Avail. Jul 25

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1138 sqft

Unit 133K · Avail. Aug 8

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1087 sqft

Unit 121E · Avail. now

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1087 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Canal Crossing Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
cable included
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
Canal Crossing Apartment Homes offers upscale, boutique living in Camillus, NY. Our spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments for rent near Township 5 are equipped with modern features and high-end finishes. From the moment you set foot on our grounds, the details and unparalleled amenities will be apparent. Canal Crossing Apartment Homes offers you granite countertops and open-concept floor plans. Each of our kitchens is fully equipped and features an undermount sink. Your new apartment home also includes an in-home washer and dryer, central air conditioning, and nine-foot ceilings. Our location is exceptional, near highways, shopping, and entertainment. And, we welcome your cats and dogs to Canal Crossing Apartment Homes!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $20
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $399
limit: 2 pets per home
rent: $65
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Call for details and restrictions
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Canal Crossing Apartments have any available units?
Canal Crossing Apartments has 5 units available starting at $1,460 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Canal Crossing Apartments have?
Some of Canal Crossing Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Canal Crossing Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Canal Crossing Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Canal Crossing Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Canal Crossing Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Canal Crossing Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Canal Crossing Apartments offers parking.
Does Canal Crossing Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Canal Crossing Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Canal Crossing Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Canal Crossing Apartments has a pool.
Does Canal Crossing Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Canal Crossing Apartments has accessible units.
Does Canal Crossing Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Canal Crossing Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Canal Crossing Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Canal Crossing Apartments has units with air conditioning.
