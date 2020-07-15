Canal Crossing Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors w/d hookup cable included oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse dog park gym parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage internet access cc payments e-payments hot tub online portal

Canal Crossing Apartment Homes offers upscale, boutique living in Camillus, NY. Our spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments for rent near Township 5 are equipped with modern features and high-end finishes. From the moment you set foot on our grounds, the details and unparalleled amenities will be apparent. Canal Crossing Apartment Homes offers you granite countertops and open-concept floor plans. Each of our kitchens is fully equipped and features an undermount sink. Your new apartment home also includes an in-home washer and dryer, central air conditioning, and nine-foot ceilings. Our location is exceptional, near highways, shopping, and entertainment. And, we welcome your cats and dogs to Canal Crossing Apartment Homes!